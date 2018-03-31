DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: Orascom Development Egypt (ODE) schliesst Vertrag über Verkauf der Beteiligung in Tamweel Gruppe zu einem gesamten Equity Value von CHF 20 Millionen ab. (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



24.05.2018 / 18:30 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Pressemitteilung



Orascom Development Holding (ODH): Orascom Development Egypt (ODE) schliesst


Vertrag über Verkauf der Beteiligung in Tamweel Gruppe zu einem gesamten


Equity Value von CHF 20 Millionen ab.




Altdorf, 24. Mai 2018 -Orascom Development Holding (ODH) hat über ihre


ägyptische Tochtergesellschaft Orascom Development Egypt (ODE) einen Vertrag


über den Verkauf ihrer Beteiligung von 87% an der Tamweel Gruppe (bestehend


aus den vier Gesellschaften Tamweel Mortgage Finance Company, Tamweel for


Financial Leasing Company, Tahseel For Collection and Call Center Services


und Overseas Insurance Brokerage) zu einem gesamten Equity Value von


umgerechnet rund CHF 20 Millionen abgeschlossen.




Die Beteiligung wurde an ein Konsortium verkauft, welches sich aus Ebtikar


for Financial Investment Company S.A.E (gehalten durch MM Group for Industry


and International Trade (MTI) S.A.E und BPE Holding for Financial


Investments S.A.E.), TCV und Acquire for Investment zusammensetzt.




Die Transaktion folgt der Strategie der Gruppe zur Bilanzverbesserung und


wird zur Dekonsolidierung von Schulden in Höhe von rund CHF 59.2 Millionen


(Stand per 31. März 2018) führen.




Der Vollzug steht unter dem Vorbehalt der Zustimmung des Verwaltungsrates


sowie der Generalversammlung von ODE sowie der erforderlichen Genehmigungen


durch die Financial Regulatory Authority.




EFG-Hermes Investment Banking agierte in dieser Transaktion als Financial


Advisor von ODE.



Über Orascom Development Holding AG:



Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten


Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen,


Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch


unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio


von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in Sieben Ländern (Ägypten,


Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und


Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan zehn Destinationen: Fünf in


Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi, Fayoum und Harram City), The Cove


in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in


Oman, Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz.




Kontakt für Investors:


Sara El Gawahergy


Head of Investor Relations


Tel: +202 246 18961


Tel: +41 418 74 17 11


Email: ir@orascomdh.com



Kontakt für Medien:


Philippe Blangey


Partner


Dynamics Group AG


Tel: +41 432 68 32 35


Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch



Disclaimer & Cautionary Statement:



The information contained in this e-mail, its attachment and in any link to


our website indicated herein is not for use within any country or


jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation


of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorized to access or use any


such information. Certain statements in this e-mail and the attached news


release may be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to,


statements that are predications of or indicate future events, trends, plans


or objectives. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our


targeted profit improvement, return on equity targets, expense reductions,


pricing conditions, dividend policy and underwriting claims improvements.


Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their


nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and


can be affected by other factors that could cause actual results and Orascom


Development Holding's plans and objectives to differ materially from those


expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements (or from past


results). Factors such as (i) general economic conditions and competitive


factors, particularly in our key markets; (ii) performance of financial


markets; (iii) levels of interest rates and currency exchange rates; and


(vii) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of regulators may


have a direct bearing on Orascom Development Holding's results of operations


and on whether Orascom Development Holding will achieve its targets. Orascom


Development Holding undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise


any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information,


future events or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted,


that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note


that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year


results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG


Gotthardstraße 12


6460 Altdorf


Schweiz


Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17


Fax: +41 41 874 17 07


E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com


Internet: www.orascomdh.com


ISIN: CH0038285679


Valorennummer: A0NJ37


Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange





Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



689321 24.05.2018 CET/CEST



°






