DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: Orascom Development Egypt (ODE); die grösste ägyptische Tochtergesellschaft von Orascom Development Holding, gibt die Ergebnisse für das erste Quartal 2018 bekannt. (deutsch)

Im Anhang finden Sie die Ergebnisse im Q1 2018 von Orascom Development Egypt

(ODE), der grössten ägyptischen Tochtergesellschaft der Orascom Development

Holding.

CEO Khaled Bichara kommentierte die Ergebnisse: "Ich bin sehr zufrieden mit

der Leistung und den Ergebnissen unserer ägyptischen Tochtergesellschaft

ODE; in ägyptischen Pfund resultierte operativ das bisher beste erste

Quartal.

Bisher haben wir die Initiativen, die wir dem Markt kommunizierten,

erfolgreich umgesetzt. Kürzlich haben wir bekannt gegeben, dass wir den

Verkauf von 3 Hotels im Gebiet Makadi am Roten Meer im Gesamtwert von CHF

49.0 Millionen, die sich im Besitz von ODE befinden, unterzeichnet haben,

was zu einem Barerlös von CHF 27.4 Millionen und einer De-konsolidierung von

Schulden in Höhe von CHF 14.4 Millionen führen wird.

Zusätzlich zu diesem Verkauf haben wir unsere 100%ige Beteiligung am

"Citadel Azur Hotel" in Sahl Hashish, Ägypten, zu einem Enterprise Value von

CHF 48.5 Millionen, verkauft. Dieser Verkauf führte zu einem Mittelzufluss

von rund CHF 31.0 Millionen und der De-konsolidierung von Schulden in Höhe

von rund CHF 17.5 Millionen.

Gemeinsam ergab sich aus diesen beiden Verkaufstransaktionen ein Enterprise

Value von CHF 97.5 Millionen, womit unsere Finanzierungsposition weiter

gestärkt wurde. Zudem wird damit unsere These untermauert, dass sich der

tatsächliche Wert unserer Assets noch nicht angemessen im Aktienkurs

widerspiegelt.

Im Jahr 2018 werden wir unser Kapital weiterhin umsichtig investieren, um

das Wachstum voranzutreiben, und unsere Zeit und Ressourcen für den Aufbau

einer stärkeren und nachhaltigeren Organisation einsetzen."

Die Ergebnisse des ersten Quartals 2018 der Orascom Development Holding

werden wie geplant am 6. Juni um 7:00 Uhr MEZ veröffentlicht.

Der Pressemitteilung kann über Link eingesehen werden

http://www.orascomhd.com/financial-presentations/ auf Orascom Development

Egypt (ODE) Webseite.

Über Orascom Development Holding AG:

Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten

Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen,

Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch

unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio

von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in sieben Ländern (Ägypten,

Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und

Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan zehn Destinationen: Fünf in

Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi, Fayoum und Harram City), The Cove

in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in

Oman, Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz.

Kontakt für Investors:

Sara El Gawahergy

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +202 246 18961

Tel: +41 418 74 17 11

Email: ir@orascomdh.com

Kontakt für Medien:

Philippe Blangey

Partner

Dynamics Group AG

Tel: +41 432 68 32 35

Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch

Disclaimer & Cautionary Statement:

The information contained in this e-mail, its attachment and in any link to

our website indicated herein is not for use within any country or

jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation

of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorized to access or use any

such information. Certain statements in this e-mail and the attached news

release may be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to,

statements that are predications of or indicate future events, trends, plans

or objectives. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our

targeted profit improvement, return on equity targets, expense reductions,

pricing conditions, dividend policy and underwriting claims improvements.

Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their

nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and

can be affected by other factors that could cause actual results and Orascom

Development Holding's plans and objectives to differ materially from those

expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements (or from past

results). Factors such as (i) general economic conditions and competitive

factors, particularly in our key markets; (ii) performance of financial

markets; (iii) levels of interest rates and currency exchange rates; and

(vii) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of regulators may

have a direct bearing on Orascom Development Holding's results of operations

and on whether Orascom Development Holding will achieve its targets. Orascom

Development Holding undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise

any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information,

future events or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted,

that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note

that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year

results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser.

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG

Gotthardstraße 12

6460 Altdorf

Schweiz

Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17

Fax: +41 41 874 17 07

E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com

Internet: www.orascomdh.com

ISIN: CH0038285679

Valorennummer: A0NJ37

Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange

Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service

