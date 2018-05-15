DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: Orascom Development Egypt (ODE); die grösste ägyptische Tochtergesellschaft von Orascom Development Holding, gibt die Ergebnisse für das erste Quartal 2018 bekannt. (deutsch)
Pressemitteilung
Orascom Development Holding AG: Orascom Development Egypt (ODE); die grösste
ägyptische Tochtergesellschaft von Orascom Development Holding, gibt die
Ergebnisse für das erste Quartal 2018 bekannt.
Im Anhang finden Sie die Ergebnisse im Q1 2018 von Orascom Development Egypt
(ODE), der grössten ägyptischen Tochtergesellschaft der Orascom Development
Holding.
CEO Khaled Bichara kommentierte die Ergebnisse: "Ich bin sehr zufrieden mit
der Leistung und den Ergebnissen unserer ägyptischen Tochtergesellschaft
ODE; in ägyptischen Pfund resultierte operativ das bisher beste erste
Quartal.
Bisher haben wir die Initiativen, die wir dem Markt kommunizierten,
erfolgreich umgesetzt. Kürzlich haben wir bekannt gegeben, dass wir den
Verkauf von 3 Hotels im Gebiet Makadi am Roten Meer im Gesamtwert von CHF
49.0 Millionen, die sich im Besitz von ODE befinden, unterzeichnet haben,
was zu einem Barerlös von CHF 27.4 Millionen und einer De-konsolidierung von
Schulden in Höhe von CHF 14.4 Millionen führen wird.
Zusätzlich zu diesem Verkauf haben wir unsere 100%ige Beteiligung am
"Citadel Azur Hotel" in Sahl Hashish, Ägypten, zu einem Enterprise Value von
CHF 48.5 Millionen, verkauft. Dieser Verkauf führte zu einem Mittelzufluss
von rund CHF 31.0 Millionen und der De-konsolidierung von Schulden in Höhe
von rund CHF 17.5 Millionen.
Gemeinsam ergab sich aus diesen beiden Verkaufstransaktionen ein Enterprise
Value von CHF 97.5 Millionen, womit unsere Finanzierungsposition weiter
gestärkt wurde. Zudem wird damit unsere These untermauert, dass sich der
tatsächliche Wert unserer Assets noch nicht angemessen im Aktienkurs
widerspiegelt.
Im Jahr 2018 werden wir unser Kapital weiterhin umsichtig investieren, um
das Wachstum voranzutreiben, und unsere Zeit und Ressourcen für den Aufbau
einer stärkeren und nachhaltigeren Organisation einsetzen."
Die Ergebnisse des ersten Quartals 2018 der Orascom Development Holding
werden wie geplant am 6. Juni um 7:00 Uhr MEZ veröffentlicht.
Der Pressemitteilung kann über Link eingesehen werden
http://www.orascomhd.com/financial-presentations/ auf Orascom Development
Egypt (ODE) Webseite.
Über Orascom Development Holding AG:
Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten
Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen,
Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch
unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio
von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in sieben Ländern (Ägypten,
Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und
Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan zehn Destinationen: Fünf in
Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi, Fayoum und Harram City), The Cove
in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in
Oman, Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz.
Kontakt für Investors:
Sara El Gawahergy
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +202 246 18961
Tel: +41 418 74 17 11
Email: ir@orascomdh.com
Kontakt für Medien:
Philippe Blangey
Partner
Dynamics Group AG
Tel: +41 432 68 32 35
Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch
Disclaimer & Cautionary Statement:
The information contained in this e-mail, its attachment and in any link to
our website indicated herein is not for use within any country or
jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation
of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorized to access or use any
such information. Certain statements in this e-mail and the attached news
release may be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to,
statements that are predications of or indicate future events, trends, plans
or objectives. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our
targeted profit improvement, return on equity targets, expense reductions,
pricing conditions, dividend policy and underwriting claims improvements.
Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their
nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and
can be affected by other factors that could cause actual results and Orascom
Development Holding's plans and objectives to differ materially from those
expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements (or from past
results). Factors such as (i) general economic conditions and competitive
factors, particularly in our key markets; (ii) performance of financial
markets; (iii) levels of interest rates and currency exchange rates; and
(vii) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of regulators may
have a direct bearing on Orascom Development Holding's results of operations
and on whether Orascom Development Holding will achieve its targets. Orascom
Development Holding undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise
any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information,
future events or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted,
that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note
that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year
results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser.
