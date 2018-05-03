Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG (ODH) hat den Verkauf des ägyptischen Hotels 'Citadel Azur Hotel' für einen Enterprise Value von USD 50.0 Millionen, als Teil der Monetarisierung von Nicht-Kernaktiva, erfolgreich abgeschlossen. (deutsch)




Orascom Development Holding AG (ODH) hat den Verkauf des ägyptischen Hotels 'Citadel Azur Hotel' für einen Enterprise Value von USD 50.0 Millionen, als Teil der Monetarisierung von Nicht-Kernaktiva, erfolgreich abgeschlossen.



Pressemitteilung



Orascom Development Holding AG (ODH) hat den Verkauf des ägyptischen Hotels


"Citadel Azur Hotel" für einen Enterprise Value von USD 50.0 Millionen, als


Teil der Monetarisierung von Nicht-Kernaktiva, erfolgreich abgeschlossen.




Altdorf, 3. Mai 2018 - In Übereinstimmung mit der Strategie der Gruppe, die


Bilanz zu verbessern, freut sich Orascom Development Holding AG (ODH), den


Verkauf ihrer 100%igen Beteiligung am 514 Zimmer Hotel "Citadel Azur" in


Sahl Hashish, Ägypten, an die "Pickalbatros Group" (der Käufer), für einen


Unternehmenswert (Enterprise Value) von USD 50.0 Millionen, bekannt zu


geben.




Der Verkauf wird zu einem Barerlös von USD 32.0 Millionen sowie der


Dekonsolidierung von USD 18.0 Millionen Schulden führen. Der Erlös soll für


die Finanzierung der Ausbaupläne von ODH in den Destinationen ausserhalb


Ägyptens verwendet werden.




CEO Khaled Bichara kommentierte: "Es freut mich, den Vollzug des Verkaufs


des Hotels "Citadel Azur" für einen Unternehmenswert von USD 50.0 Millionen


verkünden zu dürfen. Dieser Verkauf ist ein weiteres Beispiel der


kontinuierlichen Umsetzung unserer Drei-Säulen-Strategie und bestätigt


unsere Botschaft, dass die Gruppe über eine Vielzahl von Vermögenswerten von


beträchtlichem Wert verfügt, die im Aktienkurs nicht angemessen reflektiert


sind.




CI Capital Investment Banking agierte in dieser Transaktion als Financial


Advisor und White & Case als Rechtsberater.



Über Orascom Development Holding AG:



Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten


Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen,


Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch


unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio


von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in Sieben Ländern (Ägypten,


Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und


Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan zehn Destinationen: Fünf in


Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi, Fayoum und Harram City), The Cove


in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in


Oman, Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz.




Kontakt für Investors:


Sara El Gawahergy


Head of Investor Relations


Tel: +202 246 18961


Tel: +41 418 74 17 11


Email: ir@orascomdh.com



Kontakt für Medien:


Philippe Blangey


Partner


Dynamics Group AG


Tel: +41 432 68 32 35


Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch



Disclaimer & Cautionary Statement



The information contained in this e-mail, its attachment and in any link to


our website indicated herein is not for use within any country or


jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation


of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorized to access or use any


such information. Certain statements in this e-mail and the attached news


release may be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to,


statements that are predications of or indicate future events, trends, plans


or objectives. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our


targeted profit improvement, return on equity targets, expense reductions,


pricing conditions, dividend policy and underwriting claims improvements.


Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their


nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and


can be affected by other factors that could cause actual results and Orascom


Development Holding's plans and objectives to differ materially from those


expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements (or from past


results). Factors such as (i) general economic conditions and competitive


factors, particularly in our key markets; (ii) performance of financial


markets; (iii) levels of interest rates and currency exchange rates; and


(vii) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of regulators may


have a direct bearing on Orascom Development Holding's results of operations


and on whether Orascom Development Holding will achieve its targets. Orascom


Development Holding undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise


any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information,


future events or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted,


that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note


that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year


results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser.




Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG


Gotthardstraße 12


6460 Altdorf


Schweiz


Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17


Fax: +41 41 874 17 07


E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com


Internet: www.orascomdh.com


ISIN: CH0038285679


Valorennummer: A0NJ37


Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange





