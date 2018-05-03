DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG (ODH) hat den Verkauf des ägyptischen Hotels 'Citadel Azur Hotel' für einen Enterprise Value von USD 50.0 Millionen, als Teil der Monetarisierung von Nicht-Kernaktiva, erfolgreich abgeschlossen. (deutsch)

Orascom Development Holding AG (ODH) hat den Verkauf des ägyptischen Hotels 'Citadel Azur Hotel' für einen Enterprise Value von USD 50.0 Millionen, als Teil der Monetarisierung von Nicht-Kernaktiva, erfolgreich abgeschlossen.





^

Orascom Development Holding AG (ODH) hat den Verkauf des ägyptischen Hotels

"Citadel Azur Hotel" für einen Enterprise Value von USD 50.0 Millionen, als

Teil der Monetarisierung von Nicht-Kernaktiva, erfolgreich abgeschlossen.

Altdorf, 3. Mai 2018 - In Übereinstimmung mit der Strategie der Gruppe, die

Bilanz zu verbessern, freut sich Orascom Development Holding AG (ODH), den

Verkauf ihrer 100%igen Beteiligung am 514 Zimmer Hotel "Citadel Azur" in

Sahl Hashish, Ägypten, an die "Pickalbatros Group" (der Käufer), für einen

Unternehmenswert (Enterprise Value) von USD 50.0 Millionen, bekannt zu

geben.

Der Verkauf wird zu einem Barerlös von USD 32.0 Millionen sowie der

Dekonsolidierung von USD 18.0 Millionen Schulden führen. Der Erlös soll für

die Finanzierung der Ausbaupläne von ODH in den Destinationen ausserhalb

Ägyptens verwendet werden.

CEO Khaled Bichara kommentierte: "Es freut mich, den Vollzug des Verkaufs

des Hotels "Citadel Azur" für einen Unternehmenswert von USD 50.0 Millionen

verkünden zu dürfen. Dieser Verkauf ist ein weiteres Beispiel der

kontinuierlichen Umsetzung unserer Drei-Säulen-Strategie und bestätigt

unsere Botschaft, dass die Gruppe über eine Vielzahl von Vermögenswerten von

beträchtlichem Wert verfügt, die im Aktienkurs nicht angemessen reflektiert

sind.

CI Capital Investment Banking agierte in dieser Transaktion als Financial

Advisor und White & Case als Rechtsberater.

Über Orascom Development Holding AG:

Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten

Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen,

Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch

unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio

von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in Sieben Ländern (Ägypten,

Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und

Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan zehn Destinationen: Fünf in

Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi, Fayoum und Harram City), The Cove

in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in

Oman, Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz.

Kontakt für Investors:

Sara El Gawahergy

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +202 246 18961

Tel: +41 418 74 17 11

Email: ir@orascomdh.com

Kontakt für Medien:

Philippe Blangey

Partner

Dynamics Group AG

Tel: +41 432 68 32 35

Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG

Gotthardstraße 12

6460 Altdorf

Schweiz

Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17

Fax: +41 41 874 17 07

E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com

Internet: www.orascomdh.com

ISIN: CH0038285679

Valorennummer: A0NJ37

Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange

