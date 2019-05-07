DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: Generalversammlung genehmigt alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrates (deutsch)

Orascom Development Holding AG: Generalversammlung genehmigt alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrates

Orascom Development Holding AG: Generalversammlung genehmigt alle Anträge

des Verwaltungsrates

Pressemitteilung

Generalversammlung genehmigt alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrates

Altdorf, 7. Mai 2019 - Heute fand in Altdorf, Schweiz, die 11. ordentliche

Generalversammlung der Orascom Development Holding AG statt. An der

Generalversammlung nahmen 222 Aktionäre teil.

Sämtliche Anträge des Verwaltungsrates wurden angenommen. Alle bisherigen

Mitglieder des Verwaltungsrates und des Nominations- und

Vergütungsausschusses stellten sich für ein weiteres Amtsjahr zur Verfügung

und wurden wiedergewählt. Deloitte AG, Zürich, wurde als Revisionsstelle für

das Geschäftsjahr 2019 bestätigt und Dr. Hansheiri Inderkum als unabhängiger

Stimmrechtsvertreter für eine weitere Amtszeit bis zum Abschluss der

ordentlichen Generalversammlung 2020 wiedergewählt. Weiter genehmigten die

Aktionäre die beantragten Maximalbeträge für die Vergütungen an die

Mitglieder des Verwaltungsrates und der Geschäftsleitung.

Über Orascom Development Holding AG:

Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten

Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen,

Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch

unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio

von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in Sieben Ländern (Ägypten,

Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und

Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan neun Destinationen: Vier in

Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi, und Fayoum), The Cove in den

Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in Oman,

Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz.

Kontakt für Investors:

Sara El Gawahergy

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +202 246 18961

Tel: +41 418 74 17 11

Email: ir@orascomdh.com

Kontakt für Medien:

Philippe Blangey

Partner

Dynamics Group AG

Tel: +41 432 68 32 35

Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG

Gotthardstraße 12

6460 Altdorf

Schweiz

Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17

Fax: +41 41 874 17 07

E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com

Internet: www.orascomdh.com

ISIN: CH0038285679

Valorennummer: A0NJ37

Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange

