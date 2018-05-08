DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: Generalversammlung genehmigt alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrates (deutsch)

Orascom Development Holding AG: Generalversammlung genehmigt alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrates

Altdorf, 8. Mai 2018 - Heute fand in Altdorf, Schweiz, die 10. Ordentliche

Generalversammlung der Orascom Development Holding AG statt. An der

Generalversammlung nahmen 233 Aktionäre teil.

Sämtliche Anträge des Verwaltungsrates wurden mit deutlicher Mehrheit

angenommen.

Alle bisherigen Mitglieder des Verwaltungsrates stellten sich für ein

weiteres Amtsjahr zur Verfügung und wurden wiedergewählt. Die Aktionäre

stimmten auch dem Antrag des Verwaltungsrats zu, den Vergütungsausschuss der

Gesellschaft durch Wahl von Naguib S. Sawiris als zusätzliches Mitglied zu

erweitern.

Weiter folgten die Aktionäre dem Antrag des Verwaltungsrats und beschlossen

die Herabsetzung des Nennwerts der Aktien der Gesellschaft von CHF 23.20 auf

CHF 5.00 pro Aktie und die Zuweisung des Herabsetzungsbetrags an die

Kapitaleinlagereserve der Gesellschaft.

Über Orascom Development Holding AG:

Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten

Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen,

Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch

unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio

von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in sieben Ländern (Ägypten,

Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und

Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan zehn Destinationen: Fünf in

Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi, Fayoum und Harram City), The Cove

in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in

Oman, Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz.

Kontakt für Investors:

Sara El Gawahergy

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +202 246 18961

Tel: +41 418 74 17 11

Email: ir@orascomdh.com

Kontakt für Medien:

Philippe Blangey

Partner

Dynamics Group AG

Tel: +41 432 68 32 35

Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG

Gotthardstraße 12

6460 Altdorf

Schweiz

Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17

Fax: +41 41 874 17 07

E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com

Internet: www.orascomdh.com

ISIN: CH0038285679

Valorennummer: A0NJ37

Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange

