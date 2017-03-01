DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: Extraordinary General Meeting approves Board of Directors' proposal to delist Egyptian Depositary Receipts (english)

Orascom Development Holding AG: Extraordinary General Meeting approves Board of Directors' proposal to delist Egyptian Depositary Receipts

Press Release

Extraordinary General Meeting approves Board of Directors' proposal to delist Egyptian Depositary Receipts

Altdorf/Cairo, 1 March 2017 - The Extraordinary General Meeting of Orascom Development Holding AG today approved the Board of Directors' proposal regarding the voluntary delisting of the Egyptian Depositary Receipts (EDRs) from the Egyptian Exchange. The Board of Directors called the meeting in accordance with the requests of the relevant authorities in Egypt to present to the shareholders of the company the proposal to approve the delisting.

Based on the Extraordinary General Meeting's approval the company will proceed to undertake all further actions required to complete the delisting of the EDRs.

About Orascom Development Holding AG

Orascom Development is a leading developer of fully integrated destinations that include hotels, private villas and apartments, leisure facilities such as golf courses, marinas and supporting infrastructure. Orascom Development's diversified portfolio of destinations is spread over eight jurisdictions (Egypt, UAE, Jordan, Oman, Switzerland, Morocco, Montenegro and United Kingdom), with primary focus on touristic destinations. The Group currently operates eight destinations; four in Egypt El Gouna, Taba Heights, Haram City and Makadi, The Cove in United Arab Emirates , Jebel Sifah and Salalah Beach in Oman and Andermatt in Switzerland. Orascom Development has a dual listing, with a primary listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange and a secondary listing on the EGX Egyptian Exchange. ODH owns 84.64% of Orascom Hotels and Development, its largest Egyptian based subsidiary listed on the EGX Egyptian Exchange.

Investor Relations Contacts

Sara El-Gawahergy Head of Investor Relations Tel: +20 100 2185651 Tel: +41 41 874 17 11 Email: ir@orascomdh.com

Contact for Media Relations: Philippe Blangey Partner Dynamics Group AG Tel: +41 432 68 32 35 Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch

