DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: Einladung zur ordentlichen Generalversammlung 2018 (deutsch)

Pressemitteilung



Einladung zur ordentlichen Generalversammlung 2018



Altdorf, 17. April 2018 - Die ordentliche Generalversammlung der Orascom


Development Holding AG wird am 8. Mai 2018 in Altdorf stattfinden. An der


Generalversammlung wird der Verwaltungsrat unter anderem die Genehmigung des


Jahresberichts und der Jahres- und Konzernrechnung für das Geschäftsjahr


2017 sowie der Ergebnisverwendung beantragen. Weiter beantragt der


Verwaltungsrat eine Kapitalherabsetzung (ohne Ausschüttung an die Aktionäre)


durch Reduktion des Nennwerts sämtlicher Aktien der Gesellschaft von CHF


23.20 auf CHF 5.00.



Sämtliche Mitglieder des Verwaltungsrates stellen sich für eine weitere


Amtsdauer zur Verfügung. Ausserdem schlägt der Verwaltungsrat vor, das


derzeitige Mitglied des Verwaltungsrates Naguib Sawiris neu als zusätzliches


Mitglied in den Vergütungsausschuss der Gesellschaft zu wählen.



Die Einladung zur ordentlichen Generalversammlung wird auf dem Postweg allen


im Aktienregister verzeichneten Aktionären zugestellt und ist auf der


Website der Gesellschaft verfügbar ( www.orascomdh.com, unter dem Link


Anlegerbeziehungen > Firmeneinträge).



Über Orascom Development Holding AG:



Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten


Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen,


Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch


unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio


von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in Sieben Ländern (Ägypten,


Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und


Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan zehn Destinationen: Fünf in


Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi, Fayoum und Harram City), The Cove


in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in


Oman, Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz.




Kontakt für Investors:


Sara El Gawahergy


Head of Investor Relations


Tel: +202 246 18961


Tel: +41 418 74 17 11


Email: ir@orascomdh.com




Kontakt für Medien:


Philippe Blangey



Partner



Dynamics Group AG


Tel: +41 432 68 32 35


Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch



Disclaimer and Cautionary Statement



The information contained in this e-mail, its attachment and in any link to


our website indicated herein is not for use within any country or


jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation


of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorized to access or use any


such information. Certain statements in this e-mail and the attached news


release may be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to,


statements that are predications of or indicate future events, trends, plans


or objectives. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our


targeted profit improvement, return on equity targets, expense reductions,


pricing conditions, dividend policy and underwriting claims improvements.


Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their


nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and


can be affected by other factors that could cause actual results and Orascom


Development Holding's plans and objectives to differ materially from those


expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements (or from past


results). Factors such as (i) general economic conditions and competitive


factors, particularly in our key markets; (ii) performance of financial


markets; (iii) levels of interest rates and currency exchange rates; and


(vii) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of regulators may


have a direct bearing on Orascom Development Holding's results of operations


and on whether Orascom Development Holding will achieve its targets. Orascom


Development Holding undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise


any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information,


future events or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted,


that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note


that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year


results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser.



