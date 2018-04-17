DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: Einladung zur ordentlichen Generalversammlung 2018 (deutsch)

Orascom Development Holding AG: Einladung zur ordentlichen Generalversammlung 2018

Pressemitteilung

Einladung zur ordentlichen Generalversammlung 2018

Altdorf, 17. April 2018 - Die ordentliche Generalversammlung der Orascom

Development Holding AG wird am 8. Mai 2018 in Altdorf stattfinden. An der

Generalversammlung wird der Verwaltungsrat unter anderem die Genehmigung des

Jahresberichts und der Jahres- und Konzernrechnung für das Geschäftsjahr

2017 sowie der Ergebnisverwendung beantragen. Weiter beantragt der

Verwaltungsrat eine Kapitalherabsetzung (ohne Ausschüttung an die Aktionäre)

durch Reduktion des Nennwerts sämtlicher Aktien der Gesellschaft von CHF

23.20 auf CHF 5.00.

Sämtliche Mitglieder des Verwaltungsrates stellen sich für eine weitere

Amtsdauer zur Verfügung. Ausserdem schlägt der Verwaltungsrat vor, das

derzeitige Mitglied des Verwaltungsrates Naguib Sawiris neu als zusätzliches

Mitglied in den Vergütungsausschuss der Gesellschaft zu wählen.

Die Einladung zur ordentlichen Generalversammlung wird auf dem Postweg allen

im Aktienregister verzeichneten Aktionären zugestellt und ist auf der

Website der Gesellschaft verfügbar ( www.orascomdh.com, unter dem Link

Anlegerbeziehungen > Firmeneinträge).

Über Orascom Development Holding AG:

Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten

Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen,

Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch

unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio

von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in Sieben Ländern (Ägypten,

Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und

Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan zehn Destinationen: Fünf in

Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi, Fayoum und Harram City), The Cove

in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in

Oman, Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz.

Kontakt für Investors:

Sara El Gawahergy

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +202 246 18961

Tel: +41 418 74 17 11

Email: ir@orascomdh.com

Kontakt für Medien:

Philippe Blangey

Partner

Dynamics Group AG

Tel: +41 432 68 32 35

Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch

