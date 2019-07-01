DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: Deutschland hebt Reisebeschränkungen für Taba in Ägypten auf. Die Destination Taba Heights von Orascom Development Holding profitiert direkt davon. (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



01.07.19 18:30
dpa-AFX

Orascom Development Holding AG: Deutschland hebt Reisebeschränkungen für Taba in Ägypten auf.

Die Destination Taba Heights von Orascom Development Holding profitiert direkt davon.



^


EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Schlagwort(e):


Sonstiges/Sonstiges


Orascom Development Holding AG: Deutschland hebt Reisebeschränkungen für


Taba in Ägypten auf. Die Destination Taba Heights von Orascom Development


Holding profitiert direkt davon.



01.07.2019 / 18:30 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Medienmitteilung



Deutschland hebt Reisebeschränkungen für Taba in Ägypten auf.



Die Destination Taba Heights von Orascom Development Holding profitiert


direkt davon.




Altdorf, 1. Juli 2019 - Aufbauend auf den Strukturreformen des ägyptischen


Tourismusministeriums und den starken Konjunktursignalen der ägyptischen


Tourismusindustrie gibt Orascom Development Holding (ODH) bekannt, dass das


Auswärtige Amt in Berlin die Reisebeschränkungen für Flüge von Deutschland


auf den internationalen Flughafen Taba aufgehoben hat. Diese Entscheidung


wird wieder mehr Flüge nach Taba Heights, der zweitgrössten Hoteldestination


im Portfolio von Orascom Development und der grössten touristischen


Destination im Nord-Sinai, ermöglichen.



Gemäss einer offiziellen Stellungnahme des Auswärtigen Amtes (


https://www.auswaertiges-amt.de/en) wurden die im Oktober 2015 verhängten


Restriktionen für alle deutschen Fluggesellschaften für Reisen nach Taba


aufgehoben. Die Entscheidung bedeutet, dass alle Fluggesellschaften in der


Lage sein werden, direkt den internationalen Flughafen Taba anzufliegen, was


den inzwischen stabilen Sicherheitsbedingungen im Land entspricht und


weitere Länder ermutigen dürfte, diesem Beispiel zu folgen.



Taba Heights ist ein autarker Ferienort in Taba, nördlich des Sinai. Die


Stadt verfügt über sechs Hotels (fünf 5-Sterne- und ein 4-Sterne-Hotel) mit


2'365 Zimmern und einer breiten Auswahl an Einrichtungen von internationalem


Standard, inklusive einem Yachthafen.



CEO Khaled Bichara sagte: "Das sind sehr positive Nachrichten für uns als


Gruppe, weil damit unsere zweitgrösste Hoteldestination Taba Heights wieder


zurück zu Wachstum und Rentabilität finden kann. Obwohl Taba Heights über


ähnlich viele Zimmer wie El Gouna verfügt, waren die Einnahmen in den Hotels


in El Gouna im Geschäftsjahr 2018 zehnmal so hoch wie diejenigen von Taba,


aufgrund der Reiseverbote europäischer Länder und Russlands. Mit der


Aufhebung der Reisebeschränkungen kann nun das Potenzial der Destination


wieder besser ausgeschöpft werden. Taba Heights erwirtschaftete im Jahr 2010


einen EBITDA von rund USD 20 Millionen."



Über Orascom Development Holding AG:



Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten


Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen,


Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch


unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio


von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in Sieben Ländern (Ägypten,


Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und


Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan neun Destinationen: Vier in


Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi Heights, und Byoum), The Cove in


den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in Oman,


Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz.




Kontakt für Investors:


Sara El Gawahergy


Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Projects Management


Tel: +202 246 18961


Tel: +41 418 74 17 11


Mob: +41 79 156 78 49


Email: ir@orascomdh.com



Kontakt für Medien:


Philippe Blangey


Partner


Dynamics Group AG


Tel: +41 432 68 32 35


Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch



Disclaimer & Cautionary Statement


The information contained in this e-mail, its attachment and in any link to


our website indicated herein is not for use within any country or


jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation


of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorized to access or use any


such information. Certain statements in this e-mail and the attached news


release may be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to,


statements that are predications of or indicate future events, trends, plans


or objectives. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our


targeted profit improvement, return on equity targets, expense reductions,


pricing conditions, dividend policy and underwriting claims improvements.


Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their


nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and


can be affected by other factors that could cause actual results and Orascom


Development Holding's plans and objectives to differ materially from those


expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements (or from past


results). Factors such as (i) general economic conditions and competitive


factors, particularly in our key markets; (ii) performance of financial


markets; (iii) levels of interest rates and currency exchange rates; and


(vii) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of regulators may


have a direct bearing on Orascom Development Holding's results of operations


and on whether Orascom Development Holding will achieve its targets. Orascom


Development Holding undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise


any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information,


future events or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted,


that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note


that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year


results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG


Gotthardstraße 12


6460 Altdorf


Schweiz


Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17


Fax: +41 41 874 17 07


E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com


Internet: www.orascomdh.com


ISIN: CH0038285679


Valorennummer: A0NJ37


Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange


EQS News ID: 834047





Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



834047 01.07.2019 CET/CEST



°






Bitte warten...