DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: Die Destination Taba Heights, Ägypten unterzeichnet einen Vertrag mit einem neuen Reiseveranstalter mit bestätigten wöchentlichen Verbindungen, die den Zustrom an Touristen in das Reiseziel erhöhen werden. (deut

Orascom Development Holding AG: Die Destination Taba Heights, Ägypten unterzeichnet einen Vertrag mit einem neuen Reiseveranstalter mit bestätigten wöchentlichen Verbindungen, die den Zustrom an Touristen in das Reiseziel erhöhen werden.



Orascom Development Holding AG: Die Destination Taba Heights, Ägypten


unterzeichnet einen Vertrag mit einem neuen Reiseveranstalter mit


bestätigten wöchentlichen Verbindungen, die den Zustrom an Touristen in das


Reiseziel erhöhen werden.



Pressemitteilung



Die Destination Taba Heights, Ägypten unterzeichnet einen Vertrag mit einem


neuen Reiseveranstalter mit bestätigten wöchentlichen Verbindungen, die den


Zustrom an Touristen in das Reiseziel erhöhen werden.



Altdorf, 10. September 2018 - Taba Heights, die Destination von Orascom


Development im Sinai, hat einen Vertrag mit Itaka unterzeichnet. Der


polnische Reiseveranstalter wird jeden Mittwoch zwei Flüge zum Taba


International Airport anbieten. Die Verbindung dürfte vom 7. November 2018


bis zum 1. Mai 2019 angeboten werden, und die Touristen stammen aus Polen


und Litauen. Neben dem laufenden Geschäft dürften während dieses Zeitraums


damit zusätzliche 10'500 Logiernächte in Taba Heights gebucht werden.



Der gleiche Anbieter plant zudem, im Jahr 2019 zwei weitere Flüge aus


Tschechien anzubieten, was die Anzahl zusätzlicher Logiernächte in Taba


Heights auf 45'000 erhöhen könnte.



Orascom Development ist auf Kurs, um 2018 in Taba Heights ein ausgeglichenes


Ergebnis zu erzielen. Mit den erwähnten geplanten zusätzlichen Verbindungen


strebt die Gruppe 2019 einen positiven Bruttogewinn an. Zur Erinnerung: im


Jahr 2010 steuerte Taba Heights ein bereinigtes EBITDA von USD 20 Millionen


zum Gruppenergebnis bei.



Über Orascom Development Holding AG:



Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten


Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen,


Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch


unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio


von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in Sieben Ländern (Ägypten,


Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und


Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan zehn Destinationen: Fünf in


Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi, Fayoum und Harram City), The Cove


in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in


Oman, Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz.




Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG


Gotthardstraße 12


6460 Altdorf


Schweiz


Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17


Fax: +41 41 874 17 07


E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com


Internet: www.orascomdh.com


ISIN: CH0038285679


Valorennummer: A0NJ37


Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange





