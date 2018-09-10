DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: Die Destination Taba Heights, Ägypten unterzeichnet einen Vertrag mit einem neuen Reiseveranstalter mit bestätigten wöchentlichen Verbindungen, die den Zustrom an Touristen in das Reiseziel erhöhen werden. (deut

Orascom Development Holding AG: Die Destination Taba Heights, Ägypten unterzeichnet einen Vertrag mit einem neuen Reiseveranstalter mit bestätigten wöchentlichen Verbindungen, die den Zustrom an Touristen in das Reiseziel erhöhen werden.





Pressemitteilung

Die Destination Taba Heights, Ägypten unterzeichnet einen Vertrag mit einem

neuen Reiseveranstalter mit bestätigten wöchentlichen Verbindungen, die den

Zustrom an Touristen in das Reiseziel erhöhen werden.

Altdorf, 10. September 2018 - Taba Heights, die Destination von Orascom

Development im Sinai, hat einen Vertrag mit Itaka unterzeichnet. Der

polnische Reiseveranstalter wird jeden Mittwoch zwei Flüge zum Taba

International Airport anbieten. Die Verbindung dürfte vom 7. November 2018

bis zum 1. Mai 2019 angeboten werden, und die Touristen stammen aus Polen

und Litauen. Neben dem laufenden Geschäft dürften während dieses Zeitraums

damit zusätzliche 10'500 Logiernächte in Taba Heights gebucht werden.

Der gleiche Anbieter plant zudem, im Jahr 2019 zwei weitere Flüge aus

Tschechien anzubieten, was die Anzahl zusätzlicher Logiernächte in Taba

Heights auf 45'000 erhöhen könnte.

Orascom Development ist auf Kurs, um 2018 in Taba Heights ein ausgeglichenes

Ergebnis zu erzielen. Mit den erwähnten geplanten zusätzlichen Verbindungen

strebt die Gruppe 2019 einen positiven Bruttogewinn an. Zur Erinnerung: im

Jahr 2010 steuerte Taba Heights ein bereinigtes EBITDA von USD 20 Millionen

zum Gruppenergebnis bei.

Über Orascom Development Holding AG:

Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten

Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen,

Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch

unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio

von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in Sieben Ländern (Ägypten,

Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und

Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan zehn Destinationen: Fünf in

Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi, Fayoum und Harram City), The Cove

in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in

Oman, Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz.

Kontakt für Investors:

Sara El Gawahergy

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +202 246 18961

Tel: +41 418 74 17 11

Email: ir@orascomdh.com

Kontakt für Medien:

Philippe Blangey

Partner

Dynamics Group AG

Tel: +41 432 68 32 35

Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch

