DGAP-Adhoc: Novo A/S becomes new long-term strategic shareholder in Evotec (english)

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Evotec AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase Novo A/S becomes new long-term strategic shareholder in Evotec

Hamburg, Germany - Evotec AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Prime Standard, ISIN: DE 000 566480 9, WKN 566480) today announced that it resolved on a capital increase from its authorised capital against cash. Evotec will issue 13,146,019 new shares to Novo A/S (Denmark). Novo A/S is the independent holding company for the Novo Group.

In this private capital increase, Novo A/S will invest EUR 90.3 m to subscribe shares of Evotec at a share price of EUR 6.87 per share. The placement was made at a zero discount to the XETRA closing auction price of the Evotec stock on 09 February 2017. With the registration of the capital increase in the commercial register, the share capital of the Company will increase to EUR 146,197,758.00 or 146,197,758 ordinary bearer shares respectively.

Evotec will be using the proceeds from the capital increase to accelerate its focused innovation and roll-up strategy in the outsourcing and external innovation drug discovery industry.

