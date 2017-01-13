DGAP-Adhoc: New record figures for sales revenues and earnings in 2016 (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen



13.01.17 14:06
dpa-AFX


New record figures for sales revenues and earnings in 2016


New record figures for sales revenues and earnings in 2016


13-Jan-2017 / 13:51 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc.

to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


New record figures for sales revenues and earnings in 2016


The FUCHS Group expects for the financial year 2016 an increase of sales revenues of about 9% and a growth of earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of about 8%. The fourth quarter 2016 figures for Europe and Asia were significantly above the group's own expectations. Thus, the outlook reaffirmed in early November 2016 which stated, in comparison with the previous financial year, an increase of sales revenues between 7% and 8% as well as an EBIT growth in the range of 4% to 6% will be exceeded.


The preliminary figures for the financial year 2016 will be published on February 16, 2017. The full year results for the financial year 2016 will be released on March 21, 2017.


Contact: FUCHS PETROLUB SE Investor Relations Thomas Altmann Tel. +49 621 3802-1201 thomas.altmann@fuchs-oil.de


FUCHS PETROLUB SE Public Relations Tina Vogel Tel. +49 621 3802-1104 tina.vogel@fuchs-oil.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


13-Jan-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE Friesenheimer Str. 17 68169 Mannheim Germany Phone: +49 (0)621 / 3802-0 Fax: +49 (0)621 / 3802-7190 E-mail: ir@fuchs-oil.de Internet: www.fuchs-oil.de ISIN: DE0005790430, DE0005790406 WKN: 579043, 579040 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate Exchange




End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


536297 13-Jan-2017 CET/CEST



MMMM


Aktuell
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

