DGAP-Adhoc: Nemetschek SE announces preliminary figures for 2016 (english)

Munich, January 27, 2017 - According to preliminary calculations, in the financial year 2016 the Nemetschek Group set new records in terms of revenue and earnings, thus continuing on its course of dynamic development of previous years. Group revenues rose considerably by 18.2% to approximately EUR 337.3 million (2015: EUR 285.3 million). The target range for Group revenues announced at last was defined at EUR 338 million to EUR 341 million.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased over-proportionally to revenues by 26.6% to EUR 88.0 million (previous year: EUR 69.5 million). EBITDA adjusted for a positive one-off effect (EUR 1.9 million) occurring in Q2 amounts to about EUR 86.1 million. The target range announced at last for EBITDA adjusted accordingly was set at EUR 89 million to EUR 91 million. The deviation is mainly due to an unexpected tax effect in the amount of EUR 1.4 million at the end of the financial year. As a result of the continuing high profitability of the Nemetschek companies, the EBITDA margin in 2016 improved considerably nevertheless, rising from 24.4% to 26.1% of Group revenues.

The final figures for the 2016 financial year will be published together with the 2017 guidance as planned on Friday March 31, 2017.

