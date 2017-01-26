DGAP-Adhoc: Nanogate Raises Forecast for 2017 and Exceeds Planning for 2016 (english)

Nanogate Raises Forecast for 2017 and Exceeds Planning for 2016

Göttelborn, Germany, January 26, 2017. Nanogate AG, a leading global specialist for design-oriented high-tech surfaces and components, is raising its sales forecast for 2017. According to this, Group sales are expected to rise to more than EUR 160 million instead of the minimum EUR 150 million projected to date. Nanogate expects consolidated EBITDA to increase to at least EUR 18 million in the 2017 fiscal year, despite transaction and integration costs. The reason for the higher sales forecast is the now year-long consolidation of the new majority holding in Nanogate Jay Systems LLC, after it had originally been expected only from April 1, 2017. In the past 2016 fiscal year, Nanogate surpassed its original planning, with Group sales of around EUR 110 million according to preliminary, as yet unaudited figures. Consolidated EBITDA climbed, as announced, to more than EUR 12 million, despite transaction and integration costs for two acquisitions.

Nanogate AG: Nanogate (ISIN DE000A0JKHC9) is a leading global specialist for design- oriented high-tech surfaces and components of very high optical quality. The Group employs around 1,100 people. Nanogate develops and produces design-oriented surfaces and components and enhances them with additional properties (e.g. nonstick, scratchproof, anticorrosive).

The Group has first-class references (e.g. Airbus, Audi, August Brötje, BMW, BSH Hausgeräte, Daimler, FILA, Fresenius, Jaguar, Junghans, Porsche, Volkswagen). Several hundred mass production projects for customers have already been implemented successfully. The Nanogate Group is represented on both sides of the Atlantic with its own production facilities. The Group comprises Nanogate Eurogard Systems B.V., Nanogate GfO Systems AG, Nanogate Industrial Systems GmbH, Nanogate Textile & Care Systems GmbH, Nanogate Glazing Systems B.V. and Nanogate Vogler Systems GmbH, as well as majority stakes in Nanogate PD Systems GmbH and Nanogate Goletz Systems GmbH. Außerdem hält Nanogate eine Mehrheits-Beteiligung an der US-Gesellschaft Nanogate Jay Systems LLC. It also has sales companies in the US and Turkey.

True to its slogan 'A world of new surfaces,' Nanogate is a long-standing innovation partner who opens up the diverse possibilities offered by new materials to companies in a wide range of industries. It aims to improve customers' products and processes and to provide environmental benefits by using multifunctional surfaces, such as those made of plastic or metal, and innovative plastic components. The Group concentrates on attractive sectors such as automotive/transport, mechanical/plant engineering, buildings/ interiors and sport/leisure. As a systems provider, Nanogate offers the entire value chain: materials development for surface systems, series coating of various different substrates as well as the production and enhancement of complete plastic components. The main value drivers are the opening up of international markets, the development of new applications for the strategic growth areas Advanced Polymers (innovative plastics) and Advanced Metals (innovative metal enhancements) as well as external growth.

