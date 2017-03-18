DGAP-Adhoc: Nabaltec AG: Agreement on the acquisition of all membership interests of the US subsidiary Nashtec LLC (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen



Nabaltec AG: Agreement on the acquisition of all membership interests of the US subsidiary Nashtec LLC


18-March-2017 / 07:03 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc.

to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Schwandorf, 18 March 2017 - Nabaltec AG has concluded an agreement to acquire the 49% membership interest in the Nashtec LLC joint venture held by Allied Alumina LLC, an affiliate of Sherwin Alumina Company LLC. Sherwin Alumina Company LLC filed for bankruptcy in January 2016 and subsequently wound down its operations and sold substantially all of its assets to Corpus Christi Alumina LLC under a chapter 11 plan of liquidation, which chapter 11 plan was approved by the bankruptcy court on February 17, 2017.


Sherwin Alumina Company LLC was the raw materials supplier for Nashtec LLC and held certain claims arising from loans which were provided to Nashtec LLC. These claims will now be acquired by Nabaltec AG from Corpus Christi Alumina LLC. In addition, Nashtec LLC will acquire (i) from Corpus Christi Alumina LLC an adjacent parcel of land with production buildings and technical equipment, and (ii) from Glencore Ltd. a stock of aluminum hydroxide for the supply of raw material following the completion of the stand-alone solution.


The agreements were signed on 17 March 2017 and will take effect immediately. With this arrangement, Nabaltec AG can begin retooling its production site in Corpus Christi, Texas and ensuring the survival of Nashtec LLC and its operations. Nabaltec AG anticipates a time frame through the end of 2017 for the realization of this stand-alone solution.


It is expected that Nashtec LLC will resume deliveries to US customers at the beginning of 2018. In the meantime, the American market will be supplied from Schwandorf. Nabaltec AG has refrained from issuing a revenue and earnings forecast for 2016 due to the Chapter 11 bankruptcy procedure of Sherwin Alumina Company LLC.


Contact: Johannes Heckmann Nabaltec AG Phone: +49 9431 53-201 Fax: +49 9431 53-203 E-mail: jheckmann@nabaltec.de


Frank Ostermair/Vera Müller Better Orange IR & HV AG Phone: +49 89 8896906-14 Fax: +49 89 8896906-66 E-mail: nabaltec@better-orange.de



Language: English Company: Nabaltec AG Alustraße 50-52 92421 Schwandorf Germany Phone: +49 9431 53-0 Fax: +49 9431 53-260 E-mail: info@nabaltec.de Internet: www.nabaltec.de ISIN: DE000A0KPPR7, DE000A1EWL99 WKN: A0KPPR, A1EWL9 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market (Scale) in Frankfurt




Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
15,489 € 15,555 € -0,066 € -0,42% 17.03./20:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0KPPR7 A0KPPR 16,61 € 12,60 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		15,421 € -1,71%  17.03.17
Frankfurt 15,42 € +0,45%  17.03.17
Stuttgart 15,42 € 0,00%  17.03.17
Xetra 15,489 € -0,42%  17.03.17
Hamburg 15,34 € -1,38%  17.03.17
München 15,34 € -1,38%  17.03.17
Berlin 15,275 € -1,52%  17.03.17
Düsseldorf 15,125 € -1,82%  17.03.17
  = Realtime
