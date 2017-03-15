DGAP-Adhoc: Munich Re resolves share buy-back (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Munich Re":

In the period commencing after the 2017 Annual General Meeting and extending up to the 2018 Annual General Meeting, Munich Re intends to buy back up to 11 million shares for a maximum purchase price of EUR1bn.

On the basis of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 27 April 2016 or a future authorisation, Munich Reinsurance Company's Board of Management has resolved to buy back up to 11 million shares for a maximum total purchase price of EUR1bn (excluding incidental expenses) in the period between 27 April 2017 and, at the latest, the Annual General Meeting on 25 April 2018. On the basis of the current share price (status: 14 March 2017), this would amount to around 3,5 % of the share capital. The own shares acquired under the 2016/2017 share buy-back program in the period from 09 June 2016 to no later than the Company's Annual General Meeting on 26 April 2017 are to be retired.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the management of Munich Re. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements given here and the actual development, in particular the results, financial situation and performance of our Company. The Company assumes no liability to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

