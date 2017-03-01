DGAP-Adhoc: Mirjana Blume and Patrick Eberle to leave the Board of Directors of Goldbach Group (english)

Mirjana Blume and Patrick Eberle to leave the Board of Directors of Goldbach Group

Küsnacht, 1 March 2017. Mirjana Blume and Patrick Eberle have informed the Board of Directors of Goldbach Group that they will step down from the Board at the General Meeting on 6 April 2017. The Board of Directors will propose that the two positions be left vacant initially.

Patrick Eberle has been on the Board of Directors of Goldbach Group AG since 2007. He served as Chairman of the Audit Committee from his election to the Board until 2015 and used his extensive experience in the media and finance to provide valuable input in this capacity. After a long tenure as a Director, he has now decided to devote his energies to new projects. Patrick Eberle: "The good progress we have seen recently shows that Goldbach Group is well positioned. I would like to wish the dedicated team a lot more success."

Mirjana Blume was elected to Goldbach Group's Board of Directors in 2015. She brought valuable experience from her financial background with a multinational company and has been Chair of the Audit Committee since joining the Board. She is leaving the Board by mutual agreement with Jens Alder, Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mirjana Blume: "I found working in the media sector with Goldbach Group to be an extremely enriching experience. The company is going through a strategically interesting phase, which made it very exciting to chair the Audit Committee. Nevertheless, I have decided it is now time to pursue my professional interests through directorships in the ICT and energy sector besides my position as a Chief Financial Officer."

Jens Alder, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Goldbach Group, thanks Mirjana Blume and Patrick Eberle for their valuable service to the company. The Board will distribute the duties of the two departing Directors among its remaining members at its first session following the General Meeting. The Board of Directors will propose to the General Meeting to leave the positions vacant for the time being.

Küsnacht, 1 March 2017

Contact: Goldbach Group AG Lukas Leuenberger, CFO and Head of Investor Relations Juerg Bachmann, Head of Corporate Communication and Marketing / Public Affairs Seestrasse 39 8700 Küsnacht-Zurich Phone +41 (44) 914 91 00 Fax +41 (44) 914 93 60 www.goldbachgroup.com

