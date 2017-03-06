DGAP-Adhoc: MeVis Medical Solutions AG: Raising forecast for the current fiscal year (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen



06.03.17 12:42
MeVis Medical Solutions AG: Raising forecast for the current fiscal year


MeVis Medical Solutions AG: Raising forecast for the current fiscal year


06-March-2017 / 12:26 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc.

to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Bremen, March 6, 2017 - MeVis Medical Solutions AG [ISIN: DE000A0LBFE4], a leading provider of medical imaging software, raises its forecast for the present fiscal year due to the positive business development:


- For fiscal year 2017 (October 1, 2016 to September 30, 2017) a significant increase in revenues to EUR 17.0 million to EUR 17.5 million is now expected (previous forecast for fiscal year 2017: slight increase to EUR 16.5 million to EUR 17.0 million).


- For fiscal year 2017 (October 1, 2016 to September 30, 2017) an increase in the EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) is expected to EUR 5.0 million to EUR 5.5 million (previous forecast for fiscal year 2017: stable EBIT of EUR 4.5 million to EUR 5.0 million).


06-March-2017 CET/CEST


Company: MeVis Medical Solutions AG Caroline-Herschel-Str. 1 28359 Bremen Germany Phone: +49 421 224 95 0 Fax: +49 421 224 95 999 E-mail: ir@mevis.de Internet: http://www.mevis.de ISIN: DE000A0LBFE4




06-March-2017 CET/CEST


