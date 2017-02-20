DGAP-Adhoc: Marenave Schiffahrts AG: Investment Agreement with Offen Group and DEVK; ongoing negotiations on agreement on restructuring and release of liability (english)

Marenave Schiffahrts AG: Investment Agreement with Offen Group and DEVK; ongoing negotiations on agreement on restructuring and release of liability

Today Marenave Schiffahrts AG (Marenave or Company) has concluded an Investment Agreement with CPO Investments GmbH & Co. KG (Offen Group) and DEVK Allgemeine Versicherungs-Aktiengesellschaft (together the Investors).

In substance, the Investment Agreement provides for an obligation of the Investors to provide an initial financing for and to invest in the Company the minimum amount of in total EUR 2,000,000.00 to be effected by way of capital measures and to conduct negotiations about a further financing and investment - depending on the further course of the project - in the order of EUR 14,000,000.00. This obligation is subject to conditions precedent, in particular that the banks financing the Marenave-fleet release the Company from its liabilities incurred for the benefit of the banks. In the course of the release from liabilities it is envisaged to sell off the Marenave-fleet. In future a close strategic cooperation between Offen Group and the Company is envisaged. In order to promote this cooperation, the investment in the Company is also subject to Offen Group being represented in the Supervisory Board and the Management Board of the Company.

As set out in the ad-hoc-announcement on 16 December 2016, the participation of investors is an essential part in the context of the envisaged comprehensive restructuring concept outside insolvency. The details of the capital measures by which the Investors' investment shall be effected remain to be determined. The negotiations with the financing banks on an agreement on the restructuring and release of liability are being continued.

