DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE significantly exceeds revenue and earnings forecast primarily due to Aumann Group (english)

MBB SE significantly exceeds revenue and earnings forecast primarily due to Aumann Group

06-Feb-2017 / 16:41 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc.



- Record revenue of EUR332 million in 2016 and eps of EUR2,16 above forecast

- Group liquidity increases to EUR78 million, net cash to EUR23 million

- Aumann Group with EUR156 million revenue in 2016, 12.4% EBIT-margin and order intake of EUR190 million

Berlin, 06 February 2017 - MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family business, generated record revenue of EUR332.2 million (prior year EUR252.8 million) in 2016 (based on provisional figures) and thus grows by 31.4%. EBITDA has reached a new all-time high with EUR30.2 million (prior year EUR24.8 million) as well and EBITDA margin amounts to 9.1%. Consolidated earnings amount to EUR14.3 million (prior year EUR11.8 million) leading to earnings per share of EUR2.16 (prior year EUR1.79). Revenue and earnings exceed management's forecast of revenue of EUR310 million and earnings per share of EUR2.10.

In 2013, 2014 and 2015 MBB has introduced a long-term bonus scheme for management and employees which is linked to the share price development and may lead to cash outflows in the years 2018 to 2020. Due to the strong increase in the share price of MBB, we have set up a corresponding provision in the fourth quarter, which has a net effect on earnings of EUR3.1 million. Without this extraordinary effect, EBITDA would amount to EUR34.6 million (EBITDA-margin of 10.4%), consolidated earnings to EUR17.3 million and earnings per share to EUR2.63.

Group liquidity increased significantly to EUR77.5 million (EUR54.0 million at the end of 2015) and net cash increases to EUR22.6 million (EUR8.1 million at the end of 2015) despite an again increased dividend payment of EUR3.9 million or EUR0.59 per share in July 2016. Therefore, MBB possess significant funds for investments in existing MBB subsidiaries or the acquisition of new medium-sized companies.

A significant impact on the positive development of MBB has Aumann Group, a 93.5% subsidiary of MBB. In 2016, Aumann Group has grown by 67.0% to revenue of EUR156.0 million compared to EUR93.4 million in 2015. Compared to as-if revenue, assuming that the companies acquired in November 2015 would have been part of the Group for the full year (EUR121.7 million), the organic growth of Aumann Group amounts to 28.2%. Aumann Group generated an EBIT adjusted for MBB management fees of EUR19.3 million (prior year as if EUR12.4 million) and an adjusted EBIT-margin of 12.4% (prior year as-if 10.2%). The accelerating E-mobility segment already accounts for 27.2% of revenue of Aumann Group and shows an EBIT-margin of 17.1%. The strongly increased order intake of EUR190.1 million (prior year EUR141.2 million) lays the foundation for further growth of Aumann Group in 2017. A current company presentation of Aumann Group is published at www.mbb.com.

Due to the positive development of Aumann Group and all other MBB subsidiaries and assuming stable economic conditions, the management of MBB forecasts significant growth in 2017. The final financials for 2016 and a forecast for 2017 will be published in April, our financial statements 2016 on 30 April 2016 at www.mbb.com.

About MBB SE:

MBB SE is a medium-sized family business that has expanded steadily since it was founded in 1995 through organic growth and the acquisition of companies. Increasing long-term value of the independent subsidiaries and the Group as a whole is the heart of its business model which has been highly profitable from the outset. Substantial growth and sustainable returns will remain MBB SE's goal in future as well. Further information on MBB SE can be found at www.mbb.com.

MBB SE Joachimsthaler Straße 34 10719 Berlin Tel +49 30 844 15 330 Fax +49 30 844 15 333 request@mbb.com www.mbb.com

Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)

Executive Management Dr Christof Nesemeier (CEO) Anton Breitkopf Dr Gerrit Karalus Klaus Seidel

Chairman of the Board Gert-Maria Freimuth

Court of Registration Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458

Language: English Company: MBB SE Joachimsthaler Strasse 34 10719 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 (0) 30 844 15 330 Fax: +49 (0) 30 844 15 333 E-mail: anfrage@mbb.com Internet: www.mbb.com ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4 WKN: A0ETBQ Indices: PXAP Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

