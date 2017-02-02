DGAP-Adhoc: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: LUDWIG BECK surpasses 2016 earnings forecast (english)

Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: LUDWIG BECK surpasses 2016 earnings forecast

Munich, February 2, 2017 - Based on provisional figures of December 31, 2016, LUDWIG BECK AG is expecting a better result for the full year of 2016, despite the forecast published on October 1, 2016.

For weather-related reasons the consumer reticence observed in the third quarter of 2016 diminished in the fourth quarter and Christmas sales also surpassed expectations.

Based on the 2016 annual forecast of October 1, 2016 the company has so far assumed that group-level earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) would amount to between EUR 4 and 5 million. Based on the provisional figures of December 31, 2016, the management board now assumes that the group-level EBIT will be more than EUR 6 million. On the AG level as well, LUDWIG BECK surpasses the earnings forecast of October 1, 2016 based on the provisional figures. The management board is now anticipating an EBIT of considerably more than EUR 5 million, based on the provisional figures on the level of the AG.

