Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Linde":
 Indizes      Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


DGAP-Adhoc: Linde AG: Supervisory Board of Linde AG appoints Dr Sven Schneider as Member of the Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer (english)




08.03.17 12:03
dpa-AFX


Linde AG: Supervisory Board of Linde AG appoints Dr Sven Schneider as Member of the Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer


^ DGAP-Ad-hoc: Linde AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel Linde AG: Supervisory Board of Linde AG appoints Dr Sven Schneider as Member of the Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer


08-March-2017 / 11:48 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc.

to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Munich, 8 March 2017 - Supervisory Board of Linde AG appoints Dr Sven Schneider as Member of the Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer.


Today the Supervisory Board of Linde AG appointed Dr Sven Schneider (50) as Member of the Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer for a period of three years with immediate effect. Dr Sven Schneider had already assumed the role on an interim basis since September 2016.


At the same time the Supervisory Board extended the contracts with Bernd Eulitz and Dr Christian Bruch by five years each.




Contact: Person making the notification: Dr Frank Herkenhoff, Head of External Communications


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


08-March-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Linde AG Klosterhofstraße 1 80331 München Germany Phone: +49.89.35757-01 Fax: +49.89.35757-1075 E-mail: frank.herkenhoff@linde.com Internet: www.linde.de ISIN: DE0006483001 WKN: 648300 Indices: DAX Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Tradegate Exchange; SIX




End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


551657 08-March-2017 CET/CEST


°



MMMM


Aktuell
Riesendeal mit Technologieführer MGX Minerals in Kürze - Kursrallye voraus!
813% Lithium-Aktientip Power Metals Corp.!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
151,40 € 151,30 € 0,10 € +0,07% 08.03./13:52
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0006483001 648300 166,00 € 116,80 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		151,406 € -0,20%  13:52
Hamburg 151,25 € +0,17%  11:34
Hannover 151,00 € +0,16%  09:10
Xetra 151,40 € +0,07%  13:52
Berlin 150,96 € +0,07%  09:09
Düsseldorf 151,21 € +0,04%  09:30
Stuttgart 151,45 € 0,00%  13:51
München 150,95 € -0,10%  12:30
Frankfurt 151,00 € -0,44%  12:30
Nasdaq OTC Other 159,50 $ -0,62%  06.03.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Riesendeal mit Technologieführer MGX Minerals in Kürze - Kursrallye voraus! 813% Lithium-Aktientip Power Metals Corp.!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
431 Linde 24.01.17
328 Stabil wie eine Alte Linde im W. 31.05.16
44 Aktien auf Allzeithoch 27.04.15
22 Wenn es an Werten im Dax N. 01.02.15
38 BRENNSTOFFZELLEN!!!!(FUELC. 23.06.13
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...