DGAP-Adhoc: Linde AG: Supervisory Board of Linde AG appoints Dr Sven Schneider as Member of the Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Linde":

Linde AG: Supervisory Board of Linde AG appoints Dr Sven Schneider as Member of the Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer

^ DGAP-Ad-hoc: Linde AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel Linde AG: Supervisory Board of Linde AG appoints Dr Sven Schneider as Member of the Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer

08-March-2017 / 11:48 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc.



to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Munich, 8 March 2017 - Supervisory Board of Linde AG appoints Dr Sven Schneider as Member of the Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer.

Today the Supervisory Board of Linde AG appointed Dr Sven Schneider (50) as Member of the Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer for a period of three years with immediate effect. Dr Sven Schneider had already assumed the role on an interim basis since September 2016.

At the same time the Supervisory Board extended the contracts with Bernd Eulitz and Dr Christian Bruch by five years each.

Contact: Person making the notification: Dr Frank Herkenhoff, Head of External Communications

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

08-March-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Linde AG Klosterhofstraße 1 80331 München Germany Phone: +49.89.35757-01 Fax: +49.89.35757-1075 E-mail: frank.herkenhoff@linde.com Internet: www.linde.de ISIN: DE0006483001 WKN: 648300 Indices: DAX Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Tradegate Exchange; SIX

End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

551657 08-March-2017 CET/CEST

°

MMMM