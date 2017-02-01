DGAP-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: LifeWatch holt zusätzlich Angebote ein (deutsch)

LifeWatch AG: LifeWatch holt zusätzlich Angebote ein

LifeWatch holt zusätzliche Angebote ein

Zug/Schweiz - LifeWatch AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: LIFE), ein führender Entwickler und Anbieter von ferngesteuerten diagnostischen "Digital Health" Dienstleistungen, gibt bekannt, dass sie nach dem öffentlichen Übernahmeangebot von Aevis von letzter Woche entschieden hat, im Interesse des Unternehmens sowie aller Aktionäre zusätzliche Angebote einzuholen.

Zu LifeWatch AG

LifeWatch AG, mit Hauptsitz in Zug und Kotierung an der SIX Swiss Exchange (LIFE) in der Schweiz, ist ein führender Anbieter von ferngesteuerten diagnostischen "Digital Health" Dienstleistungen. Die Dienstleistungen von LifeWatch liefern den Ärzten wichtige Informationen zur angemessenen Behandlung ihrer Patienten und für bessere Behandlungserfolge. LifeWatch AG verfügt über operative Tochtergesellschaften in den USA, der Schweiz und in Israel und ist die Muttergesellschaft von LifeWatch Services, Inc. und LifeWatch Technologies, Ltd. LifeWatch Services, Inc. ist ein führender US- Anbieter für Herzüberwachungsdienstleistungen. LifeWatch Technologies, Ltd. in Israel ist ein führender Entwickler und Hersteller von Digital-Health- Produkten.

