DGAP-Adhoc: Leoni AG: The Supervisory Board of Leoni AG revises nomination for election of the shareholder representatives - Dr Werner Rupp declares to resign mandate effective 30 April 2017 (english)

The Supervisory Board of Leoni AG revises nomination for election of the shareholder representatives - Dr Werner Rupp declares to resign from mandate effective 30 April 2017

Nuremberg, 27 March 2017 - The shareholder representatives on the Supervisory Board of Leoni AG in Nuremberg (ISIN DE 0005408884 / WKN 540888) resolved today to change their nomination for election of the shareholder representatives. Instead of Dr Werner Rupp, Wolfgang Dehen is now to be proposed at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 11 May 2017.

As a consequence of this decision, Dr Rupp declared to resign from his office as Chairman and member of the Supervisory Board of Leoni AG effective 30 April 2017.

Dehen was the CEO of Osram Licht AG from 2011 to 2014. The 63-year old previously worked in senior positions at Siemens AG, among other roles as head of the automotive branch (Siemens VDO) and as the Group's management board member in charge of the energy business. Furthermore, Dehen worked for Valeo and ITT Automotive, among others. On Leoni AG's Supervisory Board, he will contribute his experience in the automotive industry and in systematically raising the performance of industrial enterprises.

The Supervisory Board now proposes to the Annual General Meeting of Leoni AG to newly elect the following candidates to the Supervisory Board: Dr Elisabetta Castiglioni (52), Wolfgang Dehen (63) and Dr-Ing. Klaus Probst (63). It is still intended that Dr Probst assumes the office of Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

The following nominations for re-election are unchanged: Dr Ulrike Friese-Dormann (45), Dr Werner Lang (49), Prof. Dr Christian Rödl (47).

