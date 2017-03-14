Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-Adhoc: Leoni AG: Leoni AG Supervisory Board adopts proposal for election of shareholder representatives (english)




14.03.17 11:15
dpa-AFX


Leoni AG: Leoni AG Supervisory Board adopts proposal for election of shareholder representatives


^ DGAP-Ad-hoc: Leoni AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel Leoni AG: Leoni AG Supervisory Board adopts proposal for election of shareholder representatives


14-March-2017 / 10:59 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc.

to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Leoni AG Supervisory Board adopts proposal for election of shareholder representatives


Nuremberg, 14 March 2017 - Following its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Leoni AG of Nuremberg (ISIN DE 0005408884 / WKN 540888) adopted the proposal for the regular election of the Supervisory Board's shareholder representatives. The suggestion will be presented at the upcoming Annual General Meeting on 11 May 2017.


Dr Elisabetta Castiglioni (52) and Dr Klaus Probst (63) have been newly nominated to the Supervisory Board. Ingrid Hofmann (62) and Prof. Dr Klaus Wucherer (72) will not stand again.


Dr Castiglioni is the CEO of A1 Digital GmbH in Vienna. She has diverse international experience in the technology, media and telecommunications industry, including positions with Siemens and Telekom Austria. In particular, she will bring her expertise in digitisation to the Leoni AG Supervisory Board.


Dr Probst was the CEO of Leoni AG from 2002 until the end of the Annual General Meeting of 2015. He has shaped the company for over 25 years and is one of the most knowledgeable experts in the industry. Dr Probst is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Grammer AG. Subject to the vote that is intended to take place in the newly set up Supervisory Board of Leoni AG, Dr Probst will take over from Dr Werner Rupp as Chairman of the Board.


Dr Ulrike Friese-Dormann (45), Dr Werner Lang (49), Prof. Dr Christian Rödl (47) and Dr Werner Rupp (69) will be proposed for re-election.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


14-March-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Leoni AG Marienstraße 7 90402 Nürnberg Germany Phone: +49 (0)911 20 23-234 Fax: +49 (0)911 20 23-382 E-mail: veroeffentlichung@leoni.com Internet: www.leoni.com ISIN: DE0005408884 WKN: 540888 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; Madrid




End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


553757 14-March-2017 CET/CEST


°



MMMM


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
39,345 € 39,70 € -0,355 € -0,89% 14.03./12:28
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005408884 540888 40,45 € 23,01 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		39,406 € -0,65%  12:20
Düsseldorf 39,57 € -0,08%  08:06
München 39,80 € -0,45%  08:00
Hamburg 39,71 € -0,61%  08:09
Hannover 39,71 € -0,61%  08:10
Frankfurt 39,37 € -0,64%  12:26
Xetra 39,345 € -0,89%  12:26
Berlin 39,735 € -0,96%  08:00
Stuttgart 39,19 € -1,39%  11:49
  = Realtime
