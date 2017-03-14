DGAP-Adhoc: Leoni AG: Leoni AG Supervisory Board adopts proposal for election of shareholder representatives (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Leoni AG":

Leoni AG Supervisory Board adopts proposal for election of shareholder representatives

Nuremberg, 14 March 2017 - Following its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Leoni AG of Nuremberg (ISIN DE 0005408884 / WKN 540888) adopted the proposal for the regular election of the Supervisory Board's shareholder representatives. The suggestion will be presented at the upcoming Annual General Meeting on 11 May 2017.

Dr Elisabetta Castiglioni (52) and Dr Klaus Probst (63) have been newly nominated to the Supervisory Board. Ingrid Hofmann (62) and Prof. Dr Klaus Wucherer (72) will not stand again.

Dr Castiglioni is the CEO of A1 Digital GmbH in Vienna. She has diverse international experience in the technology, media and telecommunications industry, including positions with Siemens and Telekom Austria. In particular, she will bring her expertise in digitisation to the Leoni AG Supervisory Board.

Dr Probst was the CEO of Leoni AG from 2002 until the end of the Annual General Meeting of 2015. He has shaped the company for over 25 years and is one of the most knowledgeable experts in the industry. Dr Probst is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Grammer AG. Subject to the vote that is intended to take place in the newly set up Supervisory Board of Leoni AG, Dr Probst will take over from Dr Werner Rupp as Chairman of the Board.

Dr Ulrike Friese-Dormann (45), Dr Werner Lang (49), Prof. Dr Christian Rödl (47) and Dr Werner Rupp (69) will be proposed for re-election.

