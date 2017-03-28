Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-Adhoc: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Management and Supervisory Board propose special dividend (english)




28.03.17 11:32
dpa-AFX


Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Management and Supervisory Board propose special dividend


^ DGAP-Ad-hoc: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Dividend Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Management and Supervisory Board propose special dividend


28-March-2017 / 11:16 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc.

to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Leifheit AG: Management and Supervisory Board propose special dividend


Nassau/Frankfurt, March 28, 2017 - In view of the company's dividend policy expanded in 2016, Management and Supervisory Board decided in its today's meeting to propose the distribution of a special dividend of Euro 0.80 per no-par-value bearer share bearing dividend rights, in addition to an increased ordinary dividend of Euro 2.10 (previous year: Euro 2.00) per share to the Annual General Meeting on 24 May 2017.


The company will publish details on the financial statements 2016 and the annual financial report 2016 on 29 March 2017 at 9.00 a.m.





Contact: Leifheit AG Petra Dombrowsky Executive Assistant/CIRO D-56377 Nassau ir@leifheit.com +49 2604 977218



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


28-March-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft Leifheitstraße 56377 Nassau Germany Phone: 02604 977-0 Fax: 02604 977-340 E-mail: ir@leifheit.com Internet: www.leifheit-group.com ISIN: DE0006464506 WKN: 646450 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange




End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


558779 28-March-2017 CET/CEST


°



MMMM


Aktuell
Riesendeal voraus - Verkauf für USD 2,5 Milliarden!
447% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
63,51 € 61,49 € 2,02 € +3,29% 28.03./12:50
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0006464506 646450 64,00 € 50,20 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		63,679 € +3,52%  12:48
Xetra 63,51 € +3,29%  12:47
Stuttgart 62,86 € +1,59%  11:49
München 62,12 € -0,03%  08:02
Berlin 61,21 € -1,48%  08:00
Hamburg 61,22 € -1,54%  08:09
Hannover 61,22 € -1,54%  08:10
Frankfurt 61,39 € -1,78%  09:39
Düsseldorf 61,49 € -2,40%  08:07
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Riesendeal voraus - Verkauf für USD 2,5 Milliarden! 447% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
106 Geheimtipp Leifheit 09.03.17
2 Löschung 09.06.10
  Leifheit: Eine Perle für 2005 29.12.04
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...