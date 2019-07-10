DGAP-Adhoc: Lalique Group gibt erfolgreichen Abschluss der Kapitalerhöhung bekannt (deutsch)

Lalique Group gibt erfolgreichen Abschluss der Kapitalerhöhung bekannt

Lalique Group gibt erfolgreichen Abschluss der Kapitalerhöhung bekannt

This press release or the information contained therein is not being issued

and may not be distributed in the United States of America, Canada,

Australia or Japan and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale

in such countries.

MEDIENMITTEILUNG

Lalique Group gibt erfolgreichen Abschluss der Kapitalerhöhung bekannt

Zürich, 10. Juli 2019 - Lalique Group (SIX: LLQ) hat im Rahmen der

Kapitalerhöhung total 1'200'000 neue Namenaktien zum Preis von je CHF 40

ausgegeben. Der Bruttoerlös beträgt CHF 48 Mio.

Im Rahmen der am 25. Juni 2019 angekündigten Kapitalerhöhung wurden den

bestehenden Aktionären bis zu 1'200'000 neue Aktien aus dem genehmigten

Kapital, das anlässlich der ordentlichen Generalversammlung vom 24. Mai 2019

geschaffen worden war, angeboten. Den bestehenden Aktionären wurden

Bezugsrechte gewährt, die sie berechtigten, für je fünf gehaltene Aktien

eine neue Aktie der Lalique Group zum Angebotspreis von CHF 40 zu zeichnen.

Bis zum Ende der Bezugsfrist und der anschliessenden freien

Aktienplatzierung wurden alle neuen Aktien erfolgreich platziert.

Nach Abschluss der Transaktion reduziert sich die Beteiligung von Silvio

Denz auf 58.3%, Dharampal Satyapal Limited (DS Group) hält 12.3%, und

Hansjörg Wyss, der im Rahmen der Kapitalerhöhung ebenfalls zusätzliche

Aktien erworben hat, hält nun 6.3% an Lalique Group. Der Free Float des

Unternehmens beträgt 23.2%.

Der Bruttoerlös aus der Kapitalerhöhung beträgt CHF 48 Mio. Damit sollen das

Aktionärsdarlehen, welches von Silvio Denz im Zusammenhang mit der

Akquisition des 50%-Anteils an The Glenturret gewährt wurde, teilweise

refinanziert sowie weitere Investitionen und Wachstumsprojekte von Lalique

Group finanziert werden.

Nach der Ausgabe von insgesamt 1'200'000 neuen Aktien mit einem Nennwert von

je CHF 0.20 erhöht sich das ausgegebene Aktienkapital von Lalique Group auf

CHF 1'440'000, eingeteilt in 7'200'000 Aktien.

Die Lieferung der neuen Aktien gegen Bezahlung sowie die Kotierung und der

erste Handelstag an der SIX Swiss Exchange sind für Freitag, 12. Juli 2019,

vorgesehen.

Die Zürcher Kantonalbank begleitete die Kapitalerhöhung als Lead Manager.

Medienkontakt

Lalique Group SA

Esther Fuchs

Senior Communication & PR Manager

Grubenstrasse 18

CH-8045 Zürich

Telefon: +41 43 499 45 58

E-Mail: esther.fuchs@lalique-group.com

Lalique Group

Lalique Group ist ein Nischenplayer in der Kreation, der Entwicklung, der

Vermarktung sowie dem weltweiten Vertrieb von Luxusgütern. Die

Geschäftsfelder umfassen Parfüms, Kosmetika, Kristall, Schmuck, hochwertige

Möbel und Wohnaccessoires sowie Kunst, Gastronomie und Hotellerie sowie

Single Malt Whisky. Das im Jahr 2000 gegründete Unternehmen beschäftigt rund

720 Mitarbeitende und hat seinen Hauptsitz in Zürich. Die Marke Lalique, die

den Namen der Gruppe prägt, wurde 1888 in Paris von René Lalique, Meister

der Glas- und Schmuckkunst, ins Leben gerufen. Die Namenaktien von Lalique

Group (LLQ) sind an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert.

Zusätzliche Informationen finden Sie unter www.lalique-group.com .

Important Information

This communication is being distributed only to, and is directed only at (i)

persons outside the United Kingdom, (ii) persons who have professional

experience in matters relating to investments falling within article 19(5)

of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order

2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons to

whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)

of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant

Persons"). Any investment or investment activity to which this communication

relates or may be deemed to relate is available only to Relevant Persons and

will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a

Relevant Person must not act or rely on this communication or any of its

contents.

This communication does not constitute an "offer of securities to the

public" within the meaning of Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Union

(the "Prospectus Directive") of the securities referred to in it (the

"Securities") in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA").

Any offers of the Securities to persons in the EEA (if any) will be made

pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Directive, as implemented in

member states of the EEA, from the requirement to produce a prospectus for

offers of the Securities.

The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered

under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and

may not be offered or sold in the United States or to US persons (as such

term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) unless the

securities are registered under the Securities Act, or an exemption from the

registration requirements of the Securities Act is available. Lalique Group

SA has not registered, and does not intend to register, any of its shares in

the United States, and does not intend to conduct a public offering of

securities in the United States.

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to

buy securities of Lalique Group and it does not constitute a prospectus or

similar notice within the meaning of article 652a, article 752 and/or

article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within

the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. The offer and

listing is being made solely by means of, and on the basis of, the published

securities prospectus (including any amendments thereto, if any). An

investment decision regarding the publicly offered securities of Lalique

Group should only be made on the basis of the securities prospectus. The

prospectus will be available free of charge at Zürcher Kantonalbank, IHKT,

P.O. Box, 8010 Zurich, Switzerland (telephone number: +41 44 292 20 66,

email: prospectus@zkb.ch) and at Lalique Group, Grubenstrasse 18, 8045

Zurich (telephone number: +41 43 499 45 00, email: info@lalique-group.com).

This communication is not for distribution in the United States, Canada,

Australia or Japan. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell,

or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in any jurisdiction in

which is unlawful to do so.

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Lalique Group SA

Grubenstrasse 18

8045 Zürich

Schweiz

Telefon: 043 499 45 00

Fax: 043 499 45 03

E-Mail: info@lalique-group.com

Internet: www.lalique-group.com

ISIN: CH0033813293

Valorennummer: A0M1KL

Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange

