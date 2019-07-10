DGAP-Adhoc: Lalique Group gibt erfolgreichen Abschluss der Kapitalerhöhung bekannt (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



10.07.19 17:40
Lalique Group gibt erfolgreichen Abschluss der Kapitalerhöhung bekannt



EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Lalique Group SA / Schlagwort(e): Kapitalerhöhung


10.07.2019 / 17:40 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



This press release or the information contained therein is not being issued


and may not be distributed in the United States of America, Canada,


Australia or Japan and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale


in such countries.



MEDIENMITTEILUNG



Lalique Group gibt erfolgreichen Abschluss der Kapitalerhöhung bekannt



Zürich, 10. Juli 2019 - Lalique Group (SIX: LLQ) hat im Rahmen der


Kapitalerhöhung total 1'200'000 neue Namenaktien zum Preis von je CHF 40


ausgegeben. Der Bruttoerlös beträgt CHF 48 Mio.



Im Rahmen der am 25. Juni 2019 angekündigten Kapitalerhöhung wurden den


bestehenden Aktionären bis zu 1'200'000 neue Aktien aus dem genehmigten


Kapital, das anlässlich der ordentlichen Generalversammlung vom 24. Mai 2019


geschaffen worden war, angeboten. Den bestehenden Aktionären wurden


Bezugsrechte gewährt, die sie berechtigten, für je fünf gehaltene Aktien


eine neue Aktie der Lalique Group zum Angebotspreis von CHF 40 zu zeichnen.


Bis zum Ende der Bezugsfrist und der anschliessenden freien


Aktienplatzierung wurden alle neuen Aktien erfolgreich platziert.



Nach Abschluss der Transaktion reduziert sich die Beteiligung von Silvio


Denz auf 58.3%, Dharampal Satyapal Limited (DS Group) hält 12.3%, und


Hansjörg Wyss, der im Rahmen der Kapitalerhöhung ebenfalls zusätzliche


Aktien erworben hat, hält nun 6.3% an Lalique Group. Der Free Float des


Unternehmens beträgt 23.2%.



Der Bruttoerlös aus der Kapitalerhöhung beträgt CHF 48 Mio. Damit sollen das


Aktionärsdarlehen, welches von Silvio Denz im Zusammenhang mit der


Akquisition des 50%-Anteils an The Glenturret gewährt wurde, teilweise


refinanziert sowie weitere Investitionen und Wachstumsprojekte von Lalique


Group finanziert werden.



Nach der Ausgabe von insgesamt 1'200'000 neuen Aktien mit einem Nennwert von


je CHF 0.20 erhöht sich das ausgegebene Aktienkapital von Lalique Group auf


CHF 1'440'000, eingeteilt in 7'200'000 Aktien.



Die Lieferung der neuen Aktien gegen Bezahlung sowie die Kotierung und der


erste Handelstag an der SIX Swiss Exchange sind für Freitag, 12. Juli 2019,


vorgesehen.



Die Zürcher Kantonalbank begleitete die Kapitalerhöhung als Lead Manager.



Medienkontakt


Lalique Group SA


Esther Fuchs


Senior Communication & PR Manager


Grubenstrasse 18


CH-8045 Zürich



Telefon: +41 43 499 45 58


E-Mail: esther.fuchs@lalique-group.com



Lalique Group


Lalique Group ist ein Nischenplayer in der Kreation, der Entwicklung, der


Vermarktung sowie dem weltweiten Vertrieb von Luxusgütern. Die


Geschäftsfelder umfassen Parfüms, Kosmetika, Kristall, Schmuck, hochwertige


Möbel und Wohnaccessoires sowie Kunst, Gastronomie und Hotellerie sowie


Single Malt Whisky. Das im Jahr 2000 gegründete Unternehmen beschäftigt rund


720 Mitarbeitende und hat seinen Hauptsitz in Zürich. Die Marke Lalique, die


den Namen der Gruppe prägt, wurde 1888 in Paris von René Lalique, Meister


der Glas- und Schmuckkunst, ins Leben gerufen. Die Namenaktien von Lalique


Group (LLQ) sind an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert.



Zusätzliche Informationen finden Sie unter www.lalique-group.com .



Important Information



This communication is being distributed only to, and is directed only at (i)


persons outside the United Kingdom, (ii) persons who have professional


experience in matters relating to investments falling within article 19(5)


of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order


2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons to


whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)


of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant


Persons"). Any investment or investment activity to which this communication


relates or may be deemed to relate is available only to Relevant Persons and


will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a


Relevant Person must not act or rely on this communication or any of its


contents.



This communication does not constitute an "offer of securities to the


public" within the meaning of Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Union


(the "Prospectus Directive") of the securities referred to in it (the


"Securities") in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA").


Any offers of the Securities to persons in the EEA (if any) will be made


pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Directive, as implemented in


member states of the EEA, from the requirement to produce a prospectus for


offers of the Securities.



The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered


under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and


may not be offered or sold in the United States or to US persons (as such


term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) unless the


securities are registered under the Securities Act, or an exemption from the


registration requirements of the Securities Act is available. Lalique Group


SA has not registered, and does not intend to register, any of its shares in


the United States, and does not intend to conduct a public offering of


securities in the United States.



This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to


buy securities of Lalique Group and it does not constitute a prospectus or


similar notice within the meaning of article 652a, article 752 and/or


article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within


the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. The offer and


listing is being made solely by means of, and on the basis of, the published


securities prospectus (including any amendments thereto, if any). An


investment decision regarding the publicly offered securities of Lalique


Group should only be made on the basis of the securities prospectus. The


prospectus will be available free of charge at Zürcher Kantonalbank, IHKT,


P.O. Box, 8010 Zurich, Switzerland (telephone number: +41 44 292 20 66,


email: prospectus@zkb.ch) and at Lalique Group, Grubenstrasse 18, 8045


Zurich (telephone number: +41 43 499 45 00, email: info@lalique-group.com).



This communication is not for distribution in the United States, Canada,


Australia or Japan. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell,


or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in any jurisdiction in


which is unlawful to do so.




Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Lalique Group SA


Grubenstrasse 18


8045 Zürich


Schweiz


Telefon: 043 499 45 00


Fax: 043 499 45 03


E-Mail: info@lalique-group.com


Internet: www.lalique-group.com


ISIN: CH0033813293


Valorennummer: A0M1KL


Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange


EQS News ID: 839565





Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service


839565 10.07.2019 CET/CEST



Bitte warten...