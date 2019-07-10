DGAP-Adhoc: Lalique Group gibt erfolgreichen Abschluss der Kapitalerhöhung bekannt (deutsch)
Lalique Group gibt erfolgreichen Abschluss der Kapitalerhöhung bekannt
Lalique Group gibt erfolgreichen Abschluss der Kapitalerhöhung bekannt
10.07.2019 / 17:40 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
This press release or the information contained therein is not being issued
and may not be distributed in the United States of America, Canada,
Australia or Japan and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale
in such countries.
MEDIENMITTEILUNG
Lalique Group gibt erfolgreichen Abschluss der Kapitalerhöhung bekannt
Zürich, 10. Juli 2019 - Lalique Group (SIX: LLQ) hat im Rahmen der
Kapitalerhöhung total 1'200'000 neue Namenaktien zum Preis von je CHF 40
ausgegeben. Der Bruttoerlös beträgt CHF 48 Mio.
Im Rahmen der am 25. Juni 2019 angekündigten Kapitalerhöhung wurden den
bestehenden Aktionären bis zu 1'200'000 neue Aktien aus dem genehmigten
Kapital, das anlässlich der ordentlichen Generalversammlung vom 24. Mai 2019
geschaffen worden war, angeboten. Den bestehenden Aktionären wurden
Bezugsrechte gewährt, die sie berechtigten, für je fünf gehaltene Aktien
eine neue Aktie der Lalique Group zum Angebotspreis von CHF 40 zu zeichnen.
Bis zum Ende der Bezugsfrist und der anschliessenden freien
Aktienplatzierung wurden alle neuen Aktien erfolgreich platziert.
Nach Abschluss der Transaktion reduziert sich die Beteiligung von Silvio
Denz auf 58.3%, Dharampal Satyapal Limited (DS Group) hält 12.3%, und
Hansjörg Wyss, der im Rahmen der Kapitalerhöhung ebenfalls zusätzliche
Aktien erworben hat, hält nun 6.3% an Lalique Group. Der Free Float des
Unternehmens beträgt 23.2%.
Der Bruttoerlös aus der Kapitalerhöhung beträgt CHF 48 Mio. Damit sollen das
Aktionärsdarlehen, welches von Silvio Denz im Zusammenhang mit der
Akquisition des 50%-Anteils an The Glenturret gewährt wurde, teilweise
refinanziert sowie weitere Investitionen und Wachstumsprojekte von Lalique
Group finanziert werden.
Nach der Ausgabe von insgesamt 1'200'000 neuen Aktien mit einem Nennwert von
je CHF 0.20 erhöht sich das ausgegebene Aktienkapital von Lalique Group auf
CHF 1'440'000, eingeteilt in 7'200'000 Aktien.
Die Lieferung der neuen Aktien gegen Bezahlung sowie die Kotierung und der
erste Handelstag an der SIX Swiss Exchange sind für Freitag, 12. Juli 2019,
vorgesehen.
Die Zürcher Kantonalbank begleitete die Kapitalerhöhung als Lead Manager.
Medienkontakt
Lalique Group SA
Esther Fuchs
Senior Communication & PR Manager
Grubenstrasse 18
CH-8045 Zürich
Telefon: +41 43 499 45 58
E-Mail: esther.fuchs@lalique-group.com
Lalique Group
Lalique Group ist ein Nischenplayer in der Kreation, der Entwicklung, der
Vermarktung sowie dem weltweiten Vertrieb von Luxusgütern. Die
Geschäftsfelder umfassen Parfüms, Kosmetika, Kristall, Schmuck, hochwertige
Möbel und Wohnaccessoires sowie Kunst, Gastronomie und Hotellerie sowie
Single Malt Whisky. Das im Jahr 2000 gegründete Unternehmen beschäftigt rund
720 Mitarbeitende und hat seinen Hauptsitz in Zürich. Die Marke Lalique, die
den Namen der Gruppe prägt, wurde 1888 in Paris von René Lalique, Meister
der Glas- und Schmuckkunst, ins Leben gerufen. Die Namenaktien von Lalique
Group (LLQ) sind an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert.
Zusätzliche Informationen finden Sie unter www.lalique-group.com .
Important Information
This communication is being distributed only to, and is directed only at (i)
persons outside the United Kingdom, (ii) persons who have professional
experience in matters relating to investments falling within article 19(5)
of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order
2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons to
whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)
of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant
Persons"). Any investment or investment activity to which this communication
relates or may be deemed to relate is available only to Relevant Persons and
will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a
Relevant Person must not act or rely on this communication or any of its
contents.
This communication does not constitute an "offer of securities to the
public" within the meaning of Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Union
(the "Prospectus Directive") of the securities referred to in it (the
"Securities") in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA").
Any offers of the Securities to persons in the EEA (if any) will be made
pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Directive, as implemented in
member states of the EEA, from the requirement to produce a prospectus for
offers of the Securities.
The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered
under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and
may not be offered or sold in the United States or to US persons (as such
term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) unless the
securities are registered under the Securities Act, or an exemption from the
registration requirements of the Securities Act is available. Lalique Group
SA has not registered, and does not intend to register, any of its shares in
the United States, and does not intend to conduct a public offering of
securities in the United States.
This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to
buy securities of Lalique Group and it does not constitute a prospectus or
similar notice within the meaning of article 652a, article 752 and/or
article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within
the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. The offer and
listing is being made solely by means of, and on the basis of, the published
securities prospectus (including any amendments thereto, if any). An
investment decision regarding the publicly offered securities of Lalique
Group should only be made on the basis of the securities prospectus. The
prospectus will be available free of charge at Zürcher Kantonalbank, IHKT,
P.O. Box, 8010 Zurich, Switzerland (telephone number: +41 44 292 20 66,
email: prospectus@zkb.ch) and at Lalique Group, Grubenstrasse 18, 8045
Zurich (telephone number: +41 43 499 45 00, email: info@lalique-group.com).
This communication is not for distribution in the United States, Canada,
Australia or Japan. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell,
or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in any jurisdiction in
which is unlawful to do so.
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Lalique Group SA
Grubenstrasse 18
8045 Zürich
Schweiz
Telefon: 043 499 45 00
Fax: 043 499 45 03
E-Mail: info@lalique-group.com
Internet: www.lalique-group.com
ISIN: CH0033813293
Valorennummer: A0M1KL
Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit