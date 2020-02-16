DGAP-Adhoc: Korrektur: Orascom Development Holding AG vereinbart mit dem Kent College, einer der zehn besten britischen Schulen, deren ersten Campus in Ägypten in O West zu eröffnen (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



Korrektur: Orascom Development Holding AG vereinbart mit dem Kent College, einer der zehn besten britischen Schulen, deren ersten Campus in Ägypten in O West zu eröffnen



Pressemitteilung



Orascom Development vereinbart mit dem Kent College, einer der zehn besten


britischen Schulen, deren ersten Campus in Ägypten in O West zu eröffnen




Altdorf, 16. Februar 2020 - Orascom Development Holding (ODH) ist bemüht,


der wachsenden Gemeinde von O West kontinuierlich neue Dienstleistungen zu


bieten. Wir sind erfreut, bekannt zu geben, dass O West mit einem privaten


Investor ein Abkommen zur Entwicklung einer internationalen K-12 Schule


(Kindergarten bis 12. Schuljahr) unterzeichnet hat. Die Schule wird vom Kent


College, einem britischen Schulbetreiber, der zu den zehn besten britischen


Anbietern mit 130-jähriger Geschichte gehört und das Kent College in


Canterbury (gegründet 1885) sowie das Kent College in Dubai (gegründet 2016)


betreibt, verwaltet. Dies ist der erste Schritt des Kent College in den


ägyptischen und afrikanischen Bildungsmarkt.




Die Gesamtinvestitionskosten der Schule werden sich auf bis zu CHF 31


Millionen belaufen und werden von einem privaten Investor finanziert. Die


Schule wird voraussichtlich im 3. Quartal 2022 den Betrieb aufnehmen, ein


Jahr vor der Fertigstellung der ersten Immobilieneinheiten in O West.




Die Schule wird 1.500 Schülerinnen und Schülern eine qualitativ hochwertige


Ausbildung bieten und rund 400 Mitarbeitende beschäftigen. Die Schule wird


insgesamt 70 Klassenräume umfassen, unter Ausklammerung von Laboratorien,


Bibliotheken, Räumen für die darstellenden Künste, Sporteinrichtungen und


Bereichen für die Zusammenarbeit der Schüler. Das Kent College O West wird


das STEAM-Bildungssystem (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics)


umsetzen und von zertifizierten britischen Lehrern betreut werden. Der


nationale Lehrplan Grossbritanniens wird umgesetzt, gefolgt von der IGCSE


(International General Certificate of Secondary Education), und der


IB-Lehrplan (International Baccalaureate) wird in den höheren Klassenstufen


fakultativ sein.




Ashraf Nessim, Chief Financial Officer von ODH, sagte: "Wir sind sehr


zufrieden mit der strategischen Zusammenarbeit mit einer der besten Schulen


in Grossbritannien, dem Kent College. Wir unterscheiden uns in dem, was wir


Stadtentwicklung nennen, in allen unseren Destinationen weltweit. Denn wir


sind stets darum bemüht, die besten Dienstleister für unsere Gemeinden zu


finden. Wir widmen den Bildungseinrichtungen einer Stadt grosse


Aufmerksamkeit, um eine qualitativ hochwertige Bildung für alle Schüler zu


ermöglichen und eine gesunde Gemeinschaft zu kreieren."




About Orascom Development Holding (ODH):



Orascom Development Holding (ODH) is a leading developer of fully integrated


destinations that include hotels, private villas and apartments, leisure


facilities such as golf courses, marinas and supporting infrastructure.


Orascom Development's diversified portfolio of destinations is spread over


seven jurisdictions (Egypt, UAE, Oman, Switzerland, Morocco, Montenegro and


United Kingdom), with primary focus on touristic destinations. The Group


currently operates nine destinations; four in Egypt (El Gouna, Taba Heights,


Fayoum and Makadi Heights), The Cove in the United Arab Emirates, Jebel


Sifah and Hawana Salalah in Oman, Lutica Bay in Montenegro and Andermatt in


Switzerland. The shares of Orascom Development Holding (ODH) are listed on


the SIX Swiss Exchange.



Kontakt für Investoren:


Sara El Gawahergy


Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Projects Management


Tel: +202 246 18961


Tel: +41 418 74 17 11


Mob: +41 79 156 78 49


Email: ir@orascomdh.com



Kontakt für Medien:


Philippe Blangey


Partner


Dynamics Group AG


Tel: +41 432 68 32 35


Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch



Disclaimer & Cautionary Statement


The information contained in this e-mail, its attachment and in any link to


our website indicated herein is not for use within any country or


jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation


of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorized to access or use any


such information. Certain statements in this e-mail and the attached news


release may be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to,


statements that are predications of or indicate future events, trends, plans


or objectives. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our


targeted profit improvement, return on equity targets, expense reductions,


pricing conditions, dividend policy and underwriting claims improvements.


Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their


nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and


can be affected by other factors that could cause actual results and Orascom


Development Holding's plans and objectives to differ materially from those


expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements (or from past


results). Factors such as (i) general economic conditions and competitive


factors, particularly in our key markets; (ii) performance of financial


markets; (iii) levels of interest rates and currency exchange rates; and


(vii) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of regulators may


have a direct bearing on Orascom Development Holding's results of operations


and on whether Orascom Development Holding will achieve its targets. Orascom


Development Holding undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise


any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information,


future events or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted,


that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note


that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year


results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG


Gotthardstraße 12


6460 Altdorf


Schweiz


Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17


Fax: +41 41 874 17 07


E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com


Internet: www.orascomdh.com


ISIN: CH0038285679


Valorennummer: A0NJ37


Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange


EQS News ID: 976427





Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



976427 16.02.2020 CET/CEST



°






