DGAP-Adhoc: Korrektur: Orascom Development Holding AG vereinbart mit dem Kent College, einer der zehn besten britischen Schulen, deren ersten Campus in Ägypten in O West zu eröffnen (deutsch)

Korrektur: Orascom Development Holding AG vereinbart mit dem Kent College, einer der zehn besten britischen Schulen, deren ersten Campus in Ägypten in O West zu eröffnen

^

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Schlagwort(e):

Sonstiges/Sonstiges

Korrektur: Orascom Development Holding AG vereinbart mit dem Kent College,

einer der zehn besten britischen Schulen, deren ersten Campus in Ägypten in

O West zu eröffnen

16.02.2020 / 22:41 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art.



53 KR

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pressemitteilung

Orascom Development vereinbart mit dem Kent College, einer der zehn besten

britischen Schulen, deren ersten Campus in Ägypten in O West zu eröffnen

Altdorf, 16. Februar 2020 - Orascom Development Holding (ODH) ist bemüht,

der wachsenden Gemeinde von O West kontinuierlich neue Dienstleistungen zu

bieten. Wir sind erfreut, bekannt zu geben, dass O West mit einem privaten

Investor ein Abkommen zur Entwicklung einer internationalen K-12 Schule

(Kindergarten bis 12. Schuljahr) unterzeichnet hat. Die Schule wird vom Kent

College, einem britischen Schulbetreiber, der zu den zehn besten britischen

Anbietern mit 130-jähriger Geschichte gehört und das Kent College in

Canterbury (gegründet 1885) sowie das Kent College in Dubai (gegründet 2016)

betreibt, verwaltet. Dies ist der erste Schritt des Kent College in den

ägyptischen und afrikanischen Bildungsmarkt.

Die Gesamtinvestitionskosten der Schule werden sich auf bis zu CHF 31

Millionen belaufen und werden von einem privaten Investor finanziert. Die

Schule wird voraussichtlich im 3. Quartal 2022 den Betrieb aufnehmen, ein

Jahr vor der Fertigstellung der ersten Immobilieneinheiten in O West.

Die Schule wird 1.500 Schülerinnen und Schülern eine qualitativ hochwertige

Ausbildung bieten und rund 400 Mitarbeitende beschäftigen. Die Schule wird

insgesamt 70 Klassenräume umfassen, unter Ausklammerung von Laboratorien,

Bibliotheken, Räumen für die darstellenden Künste, Sporteinrichtungen und

Bereichen für die Zusammenarbeit der Schüler. Das Kent College O West wird

das STEAM-Bildungssystem (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics)

umsetzen und von zertifizierten britischen Lehrern betreut werden. Der

nationale Lehrplan Grossbritanniens wird umgesetzt, gefolgt von der IGCSE

(International General Certificate of Secondary Education), und der

IB-Lehrplan (International Baccalaureate) wird in den höheren Klassenstufen

fakultativ sein.

Ashraf Nessim, Chief Financial Officer von ODH, sagte: "Wir sind sehr

zufrieden mit der strategischen Zusammenarbeit mit einer der besten Schulen

in Grossbritannien, dem Kent College. Wir unterscheiden uns in dem, was wir

Stadtentwicklung nennen, in allen unseren Destinationen weltweit. Denn wir

sind stets darum bemüht, die besten Dienstleister für unsere Gemeinden zu

finden. Wir widmen den Bildungseinrichtungen einer Stadt grosse

Aufmerksamkeit, um eine qualitativ hochwertige Bildung für alle Schüler zu

ermöglichen und eine gesunde Gemeinschaft zu kreieren."

About Orascom Development Holding (ODH):

Orascom Development Holding (ODH) is a leading developer of fully integrated

destinations that include hotels, private villas and apartments, leisure

facilities such as golf courses, marinas and supporting infrastructure.

Orascom Development's diversified portfolio of destinations is spread over

seven jurisdictions (Egypt, UAE, Oman, Switzerland, Morocco, Montenegro and

United Kingdom), with primary focus on touristic destinations. The Group

currently operates nine destinations; four in Egypt (El Gouna, Taba Heights,

Fayoum and Makadi Heights), The Cove in the United Arab Emirates, Jebel

Sifah and Hawana Salalah in Oman, Lutica Bay in Montenegro and Andermatt in

Switzerland. The shares of Orascom Development Holding (ODH) are listed on

the SIX Swiss Exchange.

Kontakt für Investoren:

Sara El Gawahergy

Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Projects Management

Tel: +202 246 18961

Tel: +41 418 74 17 11

Mob: +41 79 156 78 49

Email: ir@orascomdh.com

Kontakt für Medien:

Philippe Blangey

Partner

Dynamics Group AG

Tel: +41 432 68 32 35

Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch

Disclaimer & Cautionary Statement

The information contained in this e-mail, its attachment and in any link to

our website indicated herein is not for use within any country or

jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation

of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorized to access or use any

such information. Certain statements in this e-mail and the attached news

release may be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to,

statements that are predications of or indicate future events, trends, plans

or objectives. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our

targeted profit improvement, return on equity targets, expense reductions,

pricing conditions, dividend policy and underwriting claims improvements.

Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their

nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and

can be affected by other factors that could cause actual results and Orascom

Development Holding's plans and objectives to differ materially from those

expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements (or from past

results). Factors such as (i) general economic conditions and competitive

factors, particularly in our key markets; (ii) performance of financial

markets; (iii) levels of interest rates and currency exchange rates; and

(vii) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of regulators may

have a direct bearing on Orascom Development Holding's results of operations

and on whether Orascom Development Holding will achieve its targets. Orascom

Development Holding undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise

any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information,

future events or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted,

that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note

that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year

results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG

Gotthardstraße 12

6460 Altdorf

Schweiz

Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17

Fax: +41 41 874 17 07

E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com

Internet: www.orascomdh.com

ISIN: CH0038285679

Valorennummer: A0NJ37

Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange

EQS News ID: 976427

Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

976427 16.02.2020 CET/CEST

°