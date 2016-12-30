DGAP-Adhoc: KUKA Aktiengesellschaft: US Government Authorities grant clearances for take-over of KUKA by Midea (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen

30.12.16 09:57
dpa-AFX


KUKA Aktiengesellschaft: US Government Authorities grant clearances for take-over of KUKA by Midea


30-Dec-2016 / 09:42 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc.

to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------




KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Zugspitzstrasse 140, 86165 Augsburg


- ISIN DE0006204407- - ISIN DE000A2BPXK1 -


Listed on the following German stock exchanges: Frankfurt am Main and Munich


Market segment: Prime Standard


Disclosure of Inside Information in accordance with Article 17 MAR




US Government Authorities grant clearances for take-over of KUKA by Midea


The US government authorities CFIUS (Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States) and DDTC (Directorate of Defense Trade Controls) on December 29, 2016 have cleared the take-over of KUKA Aktiengesellschaft by MECCA International (BVI) Limited, a 100% subsidiary of Midea Group Co., Ltd. Thus, all closing conditions of the tender offer of June 16, 2016 have been met. The settlement of the tender offer can be expected in the first half of January 2017.


Augsburg, December 30, 2016


KUKA Aktiengesellschaft


The Executive Board




Contact: Andreas Spitzauer phone: +49 821 7975-216 fax: +49 821 7975-213 e-mail: andreas.spitzauer@kuka.com


