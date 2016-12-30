DGAP-Adhoc: KUKA Aktiengesellschaft: US Government Authorities grant clearances for take-over of KUKA by Midea (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Kuka":

US Government Authorities grant clearances for take-over of KUKA by Midea

The US government authorities CFIUS (Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States) and DDTC (Directorate of Defense Trade Controls) on December 29, 2016 have cleared the take-over of KUKA Aktiengesellschaft by MECCA International (BVI) Limited, a 100% subsidiary of Midea Group Co., Ltd. Thus, all closing conditions of the tender offer of June 16, 2016 have been met. The settlement of the tender offer can be expected in the first half of January 2017.

Augsburg, December 30, 2016

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

The Executive Board

