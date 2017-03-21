Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-Adhoc: KUKA Aktiengesellschaft: Premature Reappointment of CEO and CFO (english)




21.03.17 17:04
dpa-AFX


KUKA Aktiengesellschaft: Premature Reappointment of CEO and CFO


^ DGAP-Ad-hoc: KUKA Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change of Personnel KUKA Aktiengesellschaft: Premature Reappointment of CEO and CFO


21-March-2017 / 16:49 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc.

to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Zugspitzstrasse 140, 86165 Augsburg


- ISIN DE0006204407-


Listed on the following German stock exchanges: Frankfurt am Main and Munich


Market segment: Prime Standard


Disclosure of Inside Information in accordance with Article 17 MAR




Premature Reappointment of CEO and CFO


Today in its meeting, the Supervisory Board of KUKA Aktiengesellschaft prematurely reappointed Dr. Till Reuter as member and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Executive Board as well as Peter Mohnen as member and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Executive Board of KUKA Aktiengesellschaft. The terms of office for Dr. Reuter and Mr. Mohnen will be five years starting from April 1, 2017 and ending on March 31, 2022.



Augsburg, March 21, 2017


KUKA Aktiengesellschaft


The Executive Board




Contact: Andreas Spitzauer phone: +49 821 7975-216 [IMAGE] fax: +49 821 7975-213 [IMAGE] e-mail: andreas.spitzauer@kuka.com



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


21-March-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Postfach 43 12 69 86072 Augsburg Germany Phone: +49 (0)821 797 - 0 Fax: +49 (0)821 7975 - 333 E-mail: IR@kuka.com Internet: www.kuka.com ISIN: DE0006204407 WKN: 620440 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich




End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


556565 21-March-2017 CET/CEST


°



MMMM


Aktuell
