DGAP-Adhoc: Jubii Europe N.V. (i.L.): Liquidation distribution and delisting (deutsch)




18.06.21 11:00
dpa-AFX

Jubii Europe N.

V. (i.L.): Liquidation distribution and delisting



^


DGAP-Ad-hoc: Jubii Europe N.V. (i.L.) / Schlagwort(e): Delisting


Jubii Europe N.V. (i.L.): Liquidation distribution and delisting



18.06.2021 / 11:00 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung


(EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ad hoc announcement



Liquidation distribution and delisting



The liquidator of the assets and liabilities of Jubii Europe N.V. in


liquidation (in liquidatie) (ISIN NL0000233195) (the Company) intends to


make a final liquidation distribution to the shareholders of the Company on


25 June 2021 in the amount of EUR 0,022204384 per each outstanding registered


AA and AB share or bearer share B of the Company with a nominal value of EUR


0,01 each. The amount shall be paid to those shareholders who are registered


as holders of the Company's share on the evening of 24 June 2021.



As of the conclusion of 22 June 2021 the trading of the Company's bearer


shares at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will be firstly suspended.



Following the aforementioned liquidation distribution on 25 June 2021 the


Company will cease to exist and will be deregistered from the Dutch


Commercial Register. After the Company's deregistration from the Dutch


Commercial Register has taken place the Company will be delisted from the


Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



Shareholders who are required to pay taxes are advised to contact a tax


consultant concerning the treatment of the liquidation distribution.



Jubii Europe N.V. in liquidation



Haarlem, The Netherlands, June 18, 2021




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



18.06.2021 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Jubii Europe N.V. (i.L.)


Fonteinlaan 7


2012 JG Haarlem


Niederlande


Telefon: +49 (0)5241 7080444


Fax: +49 (0)5242 9164610


E-Mail: contact@jubii.com


Internet: http://www.jubii.com


ISIN: NL0000233195


WKN: 932728


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (General Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, München, Stuttgart


EQS News ID: 1209371





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1209371 18.06.2021 CET/CEST



°






Bitte warten...