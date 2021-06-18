DGAP-Adhoc: Jubii Europe N.V. (i.L.): Liquidation distribution and delisting (deutsch)

Jubii Europe N.



V. (i.L.): Liquidation distribution and delisting

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Jubii Europe N.V. (i.L.) / Schlagwort(e): Delisting

Jubii Europe N.V. (i.L.): Liquidation distribution and delisting

18.06.2021 / 11:00 CET/CEST

Liquidation distribution and delisting

The liquidator of the assets and liabilities of Jubii Europe N.V. in

liquidation (in liquidatie) (ISIN NL0000233195) (the Company) intends to

make a final liquidation distribution to the shareholders of the Company on

25 June 2021 in the amount of EUR 0,022204384 per each outstanding registered

AA and AB share or bearer share B of the Company with a nominal value of EUR

0,01 each. The amount shall be paid to those shareholders who are registered

as holders of the Company's share on the evening of 24 June 2021.

As of the conclusion of 22 June 2021 the trading of the Company's bearer

shares at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will be firstly suspended.

Following the aforementioned liquidation distribution on 25 June 2021 the

Company will cease to exist and will be deregistered from the Dutch

Commercial Register. After the Company's deregistration from the Dutch

Commercial Register has taken place the Company will be delisted from the

Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Shareholders who are required to pay taxes are advised to contact a tax

consultant concerning the treatment of the liquidation distribution.

Jubii Europe N.V. in liquidation

Haarlem, The Netherlands, June 18, 2021

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Jubii Europe N.V. (i.L.)

Fonteinlaan 7

2012 JG Haarlem

Niederlande

Telefon: +49 (0)5241 7080444

Fax: +49 (0)5242 9164610

E-Mail: contact@jubii.com

Internet: http://www.jubii.com

ISIN: NL0000233195

WKN: 932728

Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (General Standard);

Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, München, Stuttgart

