DGAP-Adhoc: Jubii Europe N.V. (i.L.): Liquidation distribution and delisting (deutsch)

Ad hoc announcement
Liquidation distribution and delisting
The liquidator of the assets and liabilities of Jubii Europe N.V. in
liquidation (in liquidatie) (ISIN NL0000233195) (the Company) intends to
make a final liquidation distribution to the shareholders of the Company on
25 June 2021 in the amount of EUR 0,022204384 per each outstanding registered
AA and AB share or bearer share B of the Company with a nominal value of EUR
0,01 each. The amount shall be paid to those shareholders who are registered
as holders of the Company's share on the evening of 24 June 2021.
As of the conclusion of 22 June 2021 the trading of the Company's bearer
shares at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will be firstly suspended.
Following the aforementioned liquidation distribution on 25 June 2021 the
Company will cease to exist and will be deregistered from the Dutch
Commercial Register. After the Company's deregistration from the Dutch
Commercial Register has taken place the Company will be delisted from the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Shareholders who are required to pay taxes are advised to contact a tax
consultant concerning the treatment of the liquidation distribution.
Jubii Europe N.V. in liquidation
Haarlem, The Netherlands, June 18, 2021
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Jubii Europe N.V. (i.L.)
Fonteinlaan 7
2012 JG Haarlem
Niederlande
Telefon: +49 (0)5241 7080444
Fax: +49 (0)5242 9164610
E-Mail: contact@jubii.com
Internet: http://www.jubii.com
ISIN: NL0000233195
WKN: 932728
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (General Standard);
Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, München, Stuttgart
°
