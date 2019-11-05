DGAP-Adhoc: Jubii Europe N.V. (ISIN NL0000233195) filed a lawsuit against the Dutch tax authorities' decision denying that the Jubii Europe N.V. has VAT deduction right (deutsch)
05.11.19 14:15
dpa-AFX
05.11.2019 / 14:14 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung
(EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
As reported in the Ad hoc announcement on February 26, 2019 the Dutch tax
authorities started in 2017 a tax audit with respect to sales tax (VAT) for
the period 2013 until 2018. The tax authorities have taken the position that
Jubii Europe N.V. was not engaged in economic activities which would entitle
Jubii Europe N.V. to a VAT deduction right during the years of examination.
Jubii Europe N.V. has objected to the Dutch tax authorities' assessment
immediately.
On September 27, 2019 the Dutch tax authorities rejected Jubii Europe N.V.'s
appeal, announced that they adhere to their assessment that Jubii Europe
N.V. has no VAT deduction right and claimed the repayment of input VAT of
kEUR 1,185 inclusive interest
and fines. According to the decision of the Dutch tax authorities, Jubii
Europe N.V. has paid the claimed amount on October 8, 2019.
To comply with the statutory period Jubii Europe N.V. filed a lawsuit
against the Dutch tax authorities' decision on November 5, 2019. Meanwhile,
further careful consideration in close cooperation with Jubii Europe N.V.'s
tax adviser will be given to assess whether this lawsuit will be further
pursued. The lawsuit can at any time be withdrawn without additional costs
if the continuation is not deemed feasible for Jubii Europe N.V..
Jubii Europe N.V.
Haarlem, The Netherlands, November 5, 2019
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
05.11.2019 CET/CEST
Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Jubii Europe N.V.
Fonteinlaan 7
2012 JG Haarlem
Niederlande
Telefon: +49 (0)5241 7080444
Fax: +49 (0)5242 9164610
E-Mail: contact@jubii.com
Internet: http://www.jubii.com
ISIN: NL0000233195
WKN: 932728
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (General Standard);
Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, München, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 904729
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
904729 05.11.2019 CET/CEST
°
