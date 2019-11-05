DGAP-Adhoc: Jubii Europe N.V. (ISIN NL0000233195) filed a lawsuit against the Dutch tax authorities' decision denying that the Jubii Europe N.V. has VAT deduction right (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



05.11.19 14:15
05.11.2019 / 14:14 CET/CEST


As reported in the Ad hoc announcement on February 26, 2019 the Dutch tax


authorities started in 2017 a tax audit with respect to sales tax (VAT) for


the period 2013 until 2018. The tax authorities have taken the position that


Jubii Europe N.V. was not engaged in economic activities which would entitle


Jubii Europe N.V. to a VAT deduction right during the years of examination.


Jubii Europe N.V. has objected to the Dutch tax authorities' assessment


immediately.


On September 27, 2019 the Dutch tax authorities rejected Jubii Europe N.V.'s


appeal, announced that they adhere to their assessment that Jubii Europe


N.V. has no VAT deduction right and claimed the repayment of input VAT of


kEUR 1,185 inclusive interest


and fines. According to the decision of the Dutch tax authorities, Jubii


Europe N.V. has paid the claimed amount on October 8, 2019.



To comply with the statutory period Jubii Europe N.V. filed a lawsuit


against the Dutch tax authorities' decision on November 5, 2019. Meanwhile,


further careful consideration in close cooperation with Jubii Europe N.V.'s


tax adviser will be given to assess whether this lawsuit will be further


pursued. The lawsuit can at any time be withdrawn without additional costs


if the continuation is not deemed feasible for Jubii Europe N.V..



Jubii Europe N.V.



Haarlem, The Netherlands, November 5, 2019




05.11.2019 CET/CEST


Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Jubii Europe N.V.


Fonteinlaan 7


2012 JG Haarlem


Niederlande


Telefon: +49 (0)5241 7080444


Fax: +49 (0)5242 9164610


E-Mail: contact@jubii.com


Internet: http://www.jubii.com


ISIN: NL0000233195


WKN: 932728


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (General Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, München, Stuttgart


