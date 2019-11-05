DGAP-Adhoc: Jubii Europe N.V. (ISIN NL0000233195) filed a lawsuit against the Dutch tax authorities' decision denying that the Jubii Europe N.V. has VAT deduction right (deutsch)

Jubii Europe N.



V. (ISIN NL0000233195) filed a lawsuit against the Dutch tax authorities' decision denying that the Jubii Europe N.V. has VAT deduction right

Jubii Europe N.V. (ISIN NL0000233195) filed a lawsuit against the Dutch tax

authorities' decision denying that the Jubii Europe N.V. has VAT deduction

right

05.11.2019 / 14:14 CET/CEST

As reported in the Ad hoc announcement on February 26, 2019 the Dutch tax

authorities started in 2017 a tax audit with respect to sales tax (VAT) for

the period 2013 until 2018. The tax authorities have taken the position that

Jubii Europe N.V. was not engaged in economic activities which would entitle

Jubii Europe N.V. to a VAT deduction right during the years of examination.

Jubii Europe N.V. has objected to the Dutch tax authorities' assessment

immediately.

On September 27, 2019 the Dutch tax authorities rejected Jubii Europe N.V.'s

appeal, announced that they adhere to their assessment that Jubii Europe

N.V. has no VAT deduction right and claimed the repayment of input VAT of

kEUR 1,185 inclusive interest

and fines. According to the decision of the Dutch tax authorities, Jubii

Europe N.V. has paid the claimed amount on October 8, 2019.

To comply with the statutory period Jubii Europe N.V. filed a lawsuit

against the Dutch tax authorities' decision on November 5, 2019. Meanwhile,

further careful consideration in close cooperation with Jubii Europe N.V.'s

tax adviser will be given to assess whether this lawsuit will be further

pursued. The lawsuit can at any time be withdrawn without additional costs

if the continuation is not deemed feasible for Jubii Europe N.V..

Jubii Europe N.V.

Haarlem, The Netherlands, November 5, 2019

