DGAP-Adhoc: Jubii Europe N.V.: Dutch tax authorities adhere to their decision that Jubii Europe N.V. (ISIN NL0000233195) has no VAT deduction right (deutsch)

30.09.19 12:27
dpa-AFX

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Jubii Europe N.V. / Schlagwort(e): Rechtssache


30.09.2019 / 12:27 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformationen nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung


(EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



As reported in the Ad hoc announcement on February 26, 2019 the Dutch tax


authorities started in 2017 a tax audit with respect to sales tax (VAT) for


the period 2013 until 2018. The tax authorities have taken the position that


Jubii Europe N.V. was not engaged in economic activities which would lead to


a VAT deduction right during the years of examination. Accordingly, the


Dutch tax authorities requested from Jubii Europe N.V. a payment of Euro


1,155,183 for input VAT in the period under examination, inclusive interest


until the release of the tax assessments and fines.


Based on the assessment of Jubii Europe N.V.'s Dutch tax advisors management


takes the position that Jubii Europe N.V. was engaged in economic activities


leading to a VAT refund right during the whole period and having solid


arguments in defense of this position. Therefore, Jubii Europe N.V. has


objected the Dutch tax authorities' assessment immediately.


On September 27, 2019 the Dutch tax authorities rejected Jubii Europe N.V.'s


appeal and announced that they adhere to their assessment that Jubii Europe


N.V. has no VAT deduction right and claimed the repayment of input VAT.



According to this decision Jubii Europe N.V. will pay the reclaimed input


VAT plus interest and fines and careful consider together with their Dutch


tax advisors, whether to take the case to court or not. Jubii Europe N.V.


has to instigate legal proceedings against the Dutch tax authorities'


decision until November 4, 2019.



Jubii Europe N.V.



Haarlem, The Netherlands, September 27, 2019




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



30.09.2019 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Jubii Europe N.V.


Fonteinlaan 7


2012 JG Haarlem


Niederlande


Telefon: +49 (0)5241 7080444


Fax: +49 (0)5242 9164610


E-Mail: contact@jubii.com


Internet: http://www.jubii.com


ISIN: NL0000233195


WKN: 932728


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (General Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, München, Stuttgart


EQS News ID: 882493





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



882493 30.09.2019 CET/CEST



°






Bitte warten...