DGAP-Adhoc: Investis Holding SA platzierte mit einem Volumen von CHF 115 Mio. erfolgreich eine weitere festverzinsliche Obligationenanleihe (deutsch)

19.01.21 18:21
dpa-AFX

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: INVESTIS Holding SA / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges


19.01.2021 / 18:20 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



This press release or the information contained therein is not being issued


and may not be distributed in the United States of America, Canada,


Australia or Japan and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale


in these countries or in any other jurisdiction in which it is unlawful to


do so.



Medienmitteilung


Zürich, 19. Januar 2021



Investis hat heute eine festverzinsliche Obligationenanleihe erfolgreich im


Markt platziert. Die Anleihe hat ein Volumen von CHF 115 Millionen bei einem


Coupon von 0.25% und einer Laufzeit von vier Jahren. Die Mittel werden zur


Teil-Refinanzierung der Anleihe über CHF 140 Mio. verwendet, die am 15.


Februar 2021 ausläuft.



Zürcher Kantonalbank agierte als Lead Manager/Bookrunner der Transaktion.


Die Zulassung zum Handel an der SIX Swiss Exchange wird beantragt und die


Liberierung der Obligationenanleihe ist für den 15. Februar 2021 vorgesehen.



Kontakt



Laurence Bienz, Head Investor and Media Relations


Telefon: +41 58 201 72 42, E-Mail: laurence.bienz@investisgroup.com



Über die Investis-Gruppe


Die 1994 gegründete Investis-Gruppe ist eine führende Immobiliengesellschaft


in der Genferseeregion und ein schweizweit operierender Anbieter im Bereich


Real Estate Services. Das Unternehmen ist in den beiden Geschäftsbereichen


Properties und Real Estate Services tätig.


Das Portfolio besteht fast ausschliesslich aus Wohnliegenschaften in der


Genferseeregion mit Mietwohnun-gen im mittleren Preissegment. Es wurde per


30. Juni 2020 mit CHF 1,476 Millionen bewertet. Durch den Ge-schäftsbereich


Real Estate Services werden Immobiliendienstleistungen schweizweit unter


bekannten Marken angeboten. Weitere Informationen unter:


www.investisgroup.com



Disclaimer


This publication neither constitutes a prospectus nor a similar notice


within the meaning of articles 35 et seqq. and 69 of the Swiss Financial


Services Act. This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a


solicitation to buy securities of Investis Holding SA (the securities


referred to herein, the "Securities"). The Securities have already been sold


and listed.



This communication is being distributed only to, and is directed only at (i)


persons outside the United Kingdom, (ii) persons who have professional


experience in matters relating to investments falling within article 19(5)


of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order


2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons to


whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)


of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant


Persons"). Any investment or investment activity to which this communication


relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only


with Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person must not act


or rely on this communication or any of its contents.



This communication does not constitute an "offer of securities to the


public" within the meaning of Regulation 2017/1129 of the European Union


(the "EU Prospectus Regulation") or the EU Prospectus Regulation as it forms


part of UK domestic law by virtue of the UK European Union (Withdrawal) Act


2018 (the "UK Prospectus Regulation") of the Securities in any member state


of the European Economic Area (the "EEA") or in the UK. Any offers of the


Securities to persons in the EEA or in the UK will be made pursuant to


exemptions under the EU Prospectus Regulation and the UK Prospectus


Regulation from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of the


Securities.



The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered


under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and


may not be offered or sold in the United States or to US persons (as such


term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) unless the


securities are registered under the Securities Act, or an exemption from the


registration requirements of the Securities Act is available. The issuer of


the securities has not registered, and does not intend to register, any


portion of the offering in the United States, and does not intend to conduct


a public offering of securities in the United States.



This communication is not for distribution in the United States, Canada,


Australia or Japan. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell,


or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in any jurisdiction in


which is unlawful to do so.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: INVESTIS Holding SA


Neumühlequai 6


8001 Zürich


Schweiz


Telefon: +41 58 201 7242


E-Mail: laurence.bienz@investisgroup.com


ISIN: CH0325094297


Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange


EQS News ID: 1161768





Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1161768 19.01.2021 CET/CEST



°






