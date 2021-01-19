DGAP-Adhoc: Investis Holding SA platzierte mit einem Volumen von CHF 115 Mio. erfolgreich eine weitere festverzinsliche Obligationenanleihe (deutsch)

Investis Holding SA platzierte mit einem Volumen von CHF 115 Mio.



Medienmitteilung

Zürich, 19. Januar 2021

Investis hat heute eine festverzinsliche Obligationenanleihe erfolgreich im

Markt platziert. Die Anleihe hat ein Volumen von CHF 115 Millionen bei einem

Coupon von 0.25% und einer Laufzeit von vier Jahren. Die Mittel werden zur

Teil-Refinanzierung der Anleihe über CHF 140 Mio. verwendet, die am 15.

Februar 2021 ausläuft.

Zürcher Kantonalbank agierte als Lead Manager/Bookrunner der Transaktion.

Die Zulassung zum Handel an der SIX Swiss Exchange wird beantragt und die

Liberierung der Obligationenanleihe ist für den 15. Februar 2021 vorgesehen.

Kontakt

Laurence Bienz, Head Investor and Media Relations

Telefon: +41 58 201 72 42, E-Mail: laurence.bienz@investisgroup.com

Über die Investis-Gruppe

Die 1994 gegründete Investis-Gruppe ist eine führende Immobiliengesellschaft

in der Genferseeregion und ein schweizweit operierender Anbieter im Bereich

Real Estate Services. Das Unternehmen ist in den beiden Geschäftsbereichen

Properties und Real Estate Services tätig.

Das Portfolio besteht fast ausschliesslich aus Wohnliegenschaften in der

Genferseeregion mit Mietwohnun-gen im mittleren Preissegment. Es wurde per

30. Juni 2020 mit CHF 1,476 Millionen bewertet. Durch den Ge-schäftsbereich

Real Estate Services werden Immobiliendienstleistungen schweizweit unter

bekannten Marken angeboten. Weitere Informationen unter:

www.investisgroup.com

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: INVESTIS Holding SA

Neumühlequai 6

8001 Zürich

Schweiz

Telefon: +41 58 201 7242

E-Mail: laurence.bienz@investisgroup.com

ISIN: CH0325094297

Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange

