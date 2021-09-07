Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-Adhoc: Information über den Verkauf und die Platzierung von Aktien durch KKR und die Erben von Patrick Winter (deutsch)




07.09.21 19:33
dpa-AFX

Information über den Verkauf und die Platzierung von Aktien durch KKR und die Erben von Patrick Winter



^


EQS Group-Ad-hoc: SoftwareONE Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges


Information über den Verkauf und die Platzierung von Aktien durch KKR und


die Erben von Patrick Winter



07.09.2021 / 19:32 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art.

53 KR


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY


OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH


AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES WOULD BE


PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.



THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE IN ANY


JURISDICTION, INCLUDING THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA, AUSTRALIA


OR JAPAN. NEITHER THIS ANNOUNCEMENT NOR ANYTHING CONTAINED HEREIN SHALL FORM


THE BASIS OF, OR BE RELIED UPON IN CONNECTION WITH, ANY OFFER OR COMMITMENT


WHATSOEVER IN ANY JURISDICTION.



Medienmitteilung - ad hoc Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR



Information über den Verkauf und die Platzierung von Aktien durch KKR und


die Erben von Patrick Winter



Stans, Schweiz I 7. September 2021 - SoftwareONE Holding AG gab heute


bekannt, dass rund 8,6 Millionen Aktien, die ca. 5.4% des Aktienkapitals von


SoftwareONE ausmachen, von Aktionären verkauft und im Markt platziert


werden.



SoftwareONE wurde darüber informiert, dass KKR und die Erben von Patrick


Winter rund 8,6 Millionen SoftwareONE-Aktien (rund 5.4% des Aktienkapitals)


verkaufen und diese auf dem Markt platziert werden. Die Transaktion steht in


Einklang mit der Vereinbarung unter den Hauptaktionären zur Koordination von


Verkäufen, die im Zusammenhang mit dem Börsengang von SoftwareONE im Oktober


2019 abgeschlossen wurde.




KONTAKT



Patrick Zuppiger, Chief Communications Officer


Tel. +41 44 832 82 00, patrick.zuppiger@softwareone.com



Anna Engvall, Investor Relations


Tel. +41 44 832 82 00, anna.engvall@softwareone.com



ÜBER SOFTWAREONE



SoftwareONE mit Sitz in der Schweiz ist ein führender globaler Anbieter von


End-to-End Software- und Cloud-Technologielösungen. Mit einem auf IP- und


Technologiedienstleistungen ausgerichteten Portfolio ermöglicht SoftwareONE


es Unternehmen, ihre kommerziellen, technologischen und digitalen


Transformationsstrategien ganzheitlich zu entwickeln und umzusetzen. Dies


wird durch die Modernisierung von Anwendungen und die Migration


geschäftskritischer Workloads in Public Clouds erreicht, während


gleichzeitig die zugehörigen Software- und Cloud-Bestände und -Lizenzen


verwaltet und optimiert werden. Die Angebote von SoftwareONE sind über die


eigenentwickelte digitale Plattform PyraCloud verbunden, die Kunden


datenbasierte Informationen zur Verfügung stellt. Mit rund 8'300


Mitarbeitenden und Vertriebs- und Dienstleistungskapazitäten in 90 Ländern


bietet SoftwareONE rund 65'000 Geschäftskunden Software- und Cloud-Lösungen


von mehr als 7'500 Herstellern. Die Aktien von SoftwareONE (SWON) sind an


der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter


SoftwareONE.com.



SoftwareONE Holding AG, Riedenmatt 4, CH-6370 Stans



CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION



This media release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating


to the group's future business, development and economic performance. Such


statements may be subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other


important factors, such as but not limited to force majeure, competitive


pressures, legislative and regulatory developments, global, macroeconomic


and political trends, the group's ability to attract and retain the


employees that are necessary to generate revenues and to manage its


businesses, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial


market conditions, changes in accounting standards or policies, delay or


inability in obtaining approvals from authorities, technical developments,


litigation or adverse publicity and news coverage, each of which could cause


actual development and results to differ materially from the statements made


in this media release. SoftwareONE assumes no obligation to update or alter


forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future


events or otherwise.



IMPORTANT REGULATORY NOTICE



This announcement is not for publication, distribution or release, directly


or indirectly, in or into the United States of America (including its


territories and possessions, any state of the United States of America and


the District of Columbia), Canada, South Africa, Australia or Japan or any


other jurisdiction where such an announcement would be unlawful. The


distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain


jurisdictions and persons into whose possession this document or other


information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and


observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions


may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.



The securities referred to herein will be offered only to qualified


institutional buyers in reliance on Section (4)(a)(1œ) of the U.S.


Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and to non-U.S. persons outside the


United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act, subject to


prevailing market and other conditions. There is no assurance that the


offering will be completed or, if completed, as to the terms on which it is


completed. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be


registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be


offered or sold in the United States without registration thereunder or


pursuant to an available exemption therefrom. Neither this document nor the


information contained herein constitutes or forms part of an offer to sell,


or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States.


There will be no public offer of any securities in the United States or in


any other jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer to


sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall it


constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such


offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.



In member states of the European Economic Area, this announcement and any


offer if made subsequently is directed exclusively at persons who are


"qualified investors" within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation


("Qualified Investors"), and does not constitute and shall not, in any


circumstances, constitute an invitation to the public in connection with any


offer or constitute any offer to the public, each within the meaning of the


Prospectus Regulation. The offer and sale of the securities referred to


herein will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Regulation


from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of securities. For


these purposes, the expression "Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU)


2017/1129, as amended.



In the United Kingdom this announcement is directed exclusively at


"qualified investors" (as defined in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms


part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union


(Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the "UK Prospectus Regulation")) (i) who have


professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within


Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial


Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order") or (ii) who fall within


Article 49(2)(A) to (D) of the Order, and (iii) to whom it may otherwise


lawfully be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as


"relevant persons"); any other persons in the United Kingdom should not take


any action on the basis of this announcement and should not act on or rely


on it. In the United Kingdom, any investment activity and the securities to


which this announcement relates are only available to, and any invitation,


offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such


securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. This announcement


does not constitute and shall not, in any circumstances, constitute an


invitation to the public in connection with any offer or constitute any


offer to the public, each within the meaning of the UK Prospectus


Regulation. The offer and sale of the securities referred to herein will be


made pursuant to an exemption under the UK Prospectus Regulation from the


requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of securities.



No representation or warranty, express or implied, is or will be made as to,


or in relation to, and no responsibility or liability is or will be accepted


by the underwriting bank or banks (each, an "Underwriting Bank") or by any


of their respective affiliates or agents as to, or in relation to, the


accuracy or completeness of this announcement or any other written or oral


information made available to or publicly available to any interested party


or its advisers, and any liability therefore is expressly disclaimed.



In connection with the offering of the shares of SoftwareONE Holding AG (the


"Shares"), each Underwriting Bank and any of its respective affiliates


acting as an investor for their own account may take up as a proprietary


position any Shares and in that capacity may retain, purchase or sell for


their own account such Shares. In addition, each Underwriting Bank or its


respective affiliates may enter into financing arrangements and swaps with


investors in connection with which any Underwriting Bank (or its affiliates)


may from time to time acquire, hold or dispose of Shares. The Underwriting


Bank(s) do not intend to disclose the extent of any such investment or


transactions otherwise than in accordance with any legal or regulatory


obligation to do so.



The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes


only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed


for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its


accuracy or completeness. This announcement does not purport to identify or


suggest the risks (direct or indirect) which may be associated with an


investment in the Shares. Any investment decision in connection with the


Shares must be made solely on the basis of all publicly available


information relating to the Shares (which has not been independently


verified by the Underwriting Bank(s)).



The Underwriting Bank(s) is/are acting on behalf of the selling shareholders


and no one else in connection with any offering of the Shares and will not


be responsible to any other person for providing the protections afforded to


clients of the Underwriting Bank(s) nor for providing advice in relation to


any offering of the Shares.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: SoftwareONE Holding AG


Riedenmatt 4


6370 Stans


Schweiz


Telefon: +41 44 832 41 69


E-Mail: info.ch@softwareone.com


Internet: www.softwareone.com


ISIN: CH0496451508


Valorennummer: A2PTSZ


Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange


EQS News ID: 1231865





Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1231865 07.09.2021 CET/CEST



°






Aktuell
Vormachbarkeitsstudie (PFS) bestätigt Graphit in Batteriequalität
420% Graphite Hot Stock im Visier von Tesla ($TSLA) und Volkswagen ($VWAGY)

Gratomic Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
24,50 $ 24,50 $ -   $ 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CH0496451508 24,50 $ 24,50 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 24,50 $ 0,00%  19.08.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein. 432% Uran Hot Stock nach 856% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 8.050% mit Encore Energy ($EU.V)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
13 SoftwareONE 25.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...