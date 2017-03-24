DGAP-Adhoc: Infineon Technologies AG: Infineon increases outlook for second fiscal quarter of the 2017 fiscal year and for full 2017 fiscal year (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Infineon":

Infineon Technologies AG: Infineon increases outlook for second fiscal quarter of the 2017 fiscal year and for full 2017 fiscal year

^ DGAP-Ad-hoc: Infineon Technologies AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Change in Forecast Infineon Technologies AG: Infineon increases outlook for second fiscal quarter of the 2017 fiscal year and for full 2017 fiscal year

24-March-2017 / 12:52 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc.



to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Neubiberg, March 24, 2017 - Infineon Technologies AG increased today the outlook for revenues and Segment Result Margin for the running, second quarter of 2017 fiscal year and increased the outlook for revenues and Segment Result Margin for the full 2017 fiscal year. The outlook for investments for the full 2017 fiscal year is updated as well.

Increased outlook for the second quarter of the 2017 fiscal year

In the second quarter of the 2017 fiscal year, Infineon now expects a stronger quarter-on-quarter revenue increase of approximately 8 percent. This forecast is based on an average exchange rate of around US$1.07 to the euro.

With this increase in revenues, the Segment Result Margin is expected to come in at around 17 percent.

Increased outlook for the 2017 fiscal year

Based on an assumed exchange rate of US$1.10 to the euro for the second half of the fiscal year, Infineon now forecasts revenue growth for the 2017 fiscal year in the range of 8 to 11 percent, and a Segment Result Margin of around 17 percent at the mid-point of revenue guidance.

Due to the stronger than expected development of revenues and order entry, higher investments in property, plant and equipment will be required. Investments in property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and capitalized development costs in the region of EUR1050 million are now expected for the 2017 fiscal year, compared to EUR950 million so far. The figure continues to include approximately EUR35 million for a new office building at Infineon's headquarters in Neubiberg near Munich.

Contact: Dr. Jürgen Rebel, Investor Relations, phone: +49 89 234-21626 [IMAGE], fax: +49 89 234-9552501 [IMAGE]

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

Analyst telephone conference

Infineon will host a telephone conference call for analysts and investors (in English only) today, on March 24, 2017 at 5:00 pm (CET), 12:00 am (ET). During the call, the Infineon Management Board will discuss the increased outlook for the second fiscal quarter and the full 2017 fiscal year.

ABOUT INFINEON

Infineon Technologies AG is a world leader in semiconductor solutions that make life easier, safer and greener. Microelectronics from Infineon is the key to a better future. In the 2016 fiscal year (ending September 30), the Company reported sales of about EUR6.5 billion with some 36,300 employees worldwide. Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the over-the-counter market OTCQX International Premier (ticker symbol: IFNNY).

Further information is available at www.infineon.com

D I S C L A I M E R

This Ad-hoc notice contains forward-looking statements about the business, financial condition and earnings performance of the Infineon Group.

These statements are based on assumptions and projections resting upon currently available information and present estimates. They are subject to a multitude of uncertainties and risks. Actual business development may therefore differ materially from what has been expected.

Beyond disclosure requirements stipulated by law, Infineon does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

24-March-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Infineon Technologies AG Am Campeon 1-12 85579 Neubiberg Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 234-26655 Fax: +49 (0)89 234-955 2987 E-mail: investor.relations@infineon.com Internet: www.infineon.com ISIN: DE0006231004 WKN: 623100 Indices: DAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

558023 24-March-2017 CET/CEST

°

MMMM