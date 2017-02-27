DGAP-Adhoc: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Contract of Martin Müller-Elschner extended (english)
27.02.17 11:10
dpa-AFX
IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Contract of Martin Müller-Elschner extended
DGAP-Ad-hoc: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Contract of Martin Müller-Elschner extended
27-Feb-2017 / 10:55 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc.
to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ad-hoc release pursuant to section 15 WpHG IVU Traffic Technologies AG
ISIN DE0007448508 Listing: Frankfurt Stock Exchange in regulated trading (Prime Standard)
Berlin, 27 February 2017
Contract of Martin Müller-Elschner extended
On 24 February 2017, the Supervisory Board of IVU Traffic Technologies AG extended the contract of CEO Martin Müller-Elschner for a further five years until the end of 2022.
Contact: Annette Weisser Investor Relations IVU Traffic Technologies AG Bundesallee 88, 12161 Berlin Tel. +49.30.85906-0 ir@ivu.de www.ivu.com
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
27-Feb-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG Bundesallee 88 12161 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 (0)30 85906-0 Fax: +49 (0)30 85906-111 E-mail: kontakt@ivu.de Internet: www.ivu.de ISIN: DE0007448508 WKN: 744850 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
547757 27-Feb-2017 CET/CEST
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,819 €
|2,80 €
|0,019 €
|+0,68%
|27.02./12:52
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0007448508
|744850
|4,01 €
|2,52 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,833 €
|-1,39%
|13:01
|Xetra
|2,819 €
|+0,68%
|12:42
|Stuttgart
|2,80 €
|+0,39%
|09:15
|München
|2,82 €
|0,00%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|2,764 €
|-0,40%
|08:16
|Berlin
|2,704 €
|-2,38%
|08:00
|Frankfurt
|2,701 €
|-2,67%
|08:12
|Hamburg
|2,701 €
|-5,16%
|08:09
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|1748
|IVU - sachlich und konstruktiv
|13:09
|2590
|IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES.
|20.12.16
|27
|Selten so`n Chart gesehen !
|28.10.15
|2
|INIT versus IVU Traffic
|04.09.12
|834
|IVU Technologies - Strong Buy.
|21.12.11