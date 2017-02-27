DGAP-Adhoc: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Contract of Martin Müller-Elschner extended (english)

IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Contract of Martin Müller-Elschner extended

Berlin, 27 February 2017

On 24 February 2017, the Supervisory Board of IVU Traffic Technologies AG extended the contract of CEO Martin Müller-Elschner for a further five years until the end of 2022.

