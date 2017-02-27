Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-Adhoc: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Contract of Martin Müller-Elschner extended (english)




27.02.17 11:10
dpa-AFX


IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Contract of Martin Müller-Elschner extended


DGAP-Ad-hoc: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Contract of Martin Müller-Elschner extended


27-Feb-2017 / 10:55 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc.

to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Ad-hoc release pursuant to section 15 WpHG IVU Traffic Technologies AG


ISIN DE0007448508 Listing: Frankfurt Stock Exchange in regulated trading (Prime Standard)


Berlin, 27 February 2017


Contract of Martin Müller-Elschner extended


On 24 February 2017, the Supervisory Board of IVU Traffic Technologies AG extended the contract of CEO Martin Müller-Elschner for a further five years until the end of 2022.


Contact: Annette Weisser Investor Relations IVU Traffic Technologies AG Bundesallee 88, 12161 Berlin Tel. +49.30.85906-0 ir@ivu.de www.ivu.com


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


27-Feb-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG Bundesallee 88 12161 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 (0)30 85906-0 Fax: +49 (0)30 85906-111 E-mail: kontakt@ivu.de Internet: www.ivu.de ISIN: DE0007448508 WKN: 744850 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange




End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


547757 27-Feb-2017 CET/CEST



MMMM


Aktuell
Bis zu 13% Kobalt - Führender Kobalt Explorer im Visier von Tesla, Ford und GM!
367% Kobalt-Aktientip - Starkes Kaufsignal!  
 
Cruz Cobalt Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,819 € 2,80 € 0,019 € +0,68% 27.02./12:52
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0007448508 744850 4,01 € 2,52 €
Werte im Artikel
2,82 plus
+0,68%
16,84 minus
-0,49%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		2,833 € -1,39%  13:01
Xetra 2,819 € +0,68%  12:42
Stuttgart 2,80 € +0,39%  09:15
München 2,82 € 0,00%  08:00
Düsseldorf 2,764 € -0,40%  08:16
Berlin 2,704 € -2,38%  08:00
Frankfurt 2,701 € -2,67%  08:12
Hamburg 2,701 € -5,16%  08:09
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Energierevolution: Alternative zu fossilen Energieträgern! Großaufträge in Kürze - 385% Biomasse-Aktientip!

Targeted Microwave Solutions Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1748 IVU - sachlich und konstruktiv 13:09
2590 IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES. 20.12.16
27 Selten so`n Chart gesehen ! 28.10.15
2 INIT versus IVU Traffic 04.09.12
834 IVU Technologies - Strong Buy. 21.12.11
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...