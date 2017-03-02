Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-Adhoc: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Submission of a binding offer for the Darex Packaging Technologies business of GCP Applied Technologies (english)




02.03.17 07:11
dpa-AFX


Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Submission of a binding offer for the Darex Packaging Technologies business of GCP Applied Technologies


DGAP-Ad-hoc: Henkel AG & Co.

KGaA / Key word(s): Agreement/Agreement Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Submission of a binding offer for the Darex Packaging Technologies business of GCP Applied Technologies


02-March-2017 / 06:56 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Submission of a binding offer for the Darex Packaging Technologies business of GCP Applied Technologies


On March 2, 2017 Henkel has entered into exclusive negotiations with GCP Applied Technologies, Inc. Cambridge, MA/USA ("GCP") to acquire the global Darex Packaging Technologies business and has submitted a binding offer on a cash and debt free basis of 1,050 million US dollars (around 995 million euros).


Darex supplies high-performance sealants and coatings for the metal packaging industry around the world. It serves various global customers producing beverage, food or aerosol cans, ensuring with its solutions the highest quality standards for many best-known brands. In fiscal 2016, Darex Packaging Technologies generated sales of around 300 million US dollars (around 285 million euros). Darex has about 700 employees and 20 sites in 19 countries.


In connection with this binding offer, GCP will begin a consultation process with the relevant Works Councils and Labor Unions. Upon completion of that process, it is intended to enter into a definitive purchase and sale agreement in respect of the proposed sale. The proposed transaction will also be subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.



Henkel AG & Co. KGaA


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


02-March-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Henkel Str. 67 40191 Düsseldorf Germany




End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


549607 02-March-2017 CET/CEST



