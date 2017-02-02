DGAP-Adhoc: Heckler & Koch GmbH: Legal Complaint against HK at US District Court (deutsch)
02.02.17 18:34
dpa-AFX
Heckler & Koch GmbH: Legal Complaint against HK at US District Court
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Heckler & Koch GmbH / Schlagwort(e): Rechtssache Heckler & Koch GmbH: Legal Complaint against HK at US District Court
02.02.2017 / 18:34 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation gemäß Artikel 17 MAR, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oberndorf a.N., February 2, 2017. The management board of Heckler & Koch GmbH (ISIN: XS0626438112 & XS0626436769 / WKN: A1KQ5P) announces as per art. 17 MAR that the US-companies Orbital ATK Inc. et alt. have filed a complaint against Heckler & Koch GmbH with the United States District Court, District of Minnesota. In this complaint Orbital ATK Inc. et alt. seek, among other claims, damages in excess of 27 US$m. Heckler & Koch GmbH did not receive the complaint formally from the US District Court, District of Minnesota so far. Heckler & Koch GmbH rejects all claims, based on the information we have so far.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
02.02.2017 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Heckler & Koch GmbH Heckler & Koch-Str. 1 78727 Oberndorf am Necker Deutschland Telefon: 07423 79-0 Fax: 07423 79-2327 E-Mail: info.ir@heckler-koch-de.com Internet: www.heckler-koch.com ISIN: XS0626438112, XS0626436769 WKN: A1KQ5P Börsen: Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, München, Stuttgart; Open Market in Frankfurt; Luxemburg, Wien
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
541531 02.02.2017 CET/CEST
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,22 €
|101,22 €
|- €
|0,00%
|02.02./18:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS0626438112
|A1KQ5P
|102,48 €
|81,29 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,885 €
|0,00%
|31.01.17
|Düsseldorf
|101,27 €
|0,00%
|17:26
|Frankfurt
|101,22 €
|0,00%
|17:00
|München
|101,12 €
|0,00%
|17:19
|Stuttgart
|101,22 €
|0,00%
|17:47
|Berlin
|101,12 €
|0,00%
|17:05
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|8
|Kurssturz bei Heckler & Koch .
|25.10.14