DGAP-Adhoc: Heckler & Koch GmbH: Legal Complaint against HK at US District Court (deutsch)

Oberndorf a.N., February 2, 2017. The management board of Heckler & Koch GmbH (ISIN: XS0626438112 & XS0626436769 / WKN: A1KQ5P) announces as per art. 17 MAR that the US-companies Orbital ATK Inc. et alt. have filed a complaint against Heckler & Koch GmbH with the United States District Court, District of Minnesota. In this complaint Orbital ATK Inc. et alt. seek, among other claims, damages in excess of 27 US$m. Heckler & Koch GmbH did not receive the complaint formally from the US District Court, District of Minnesota so far. Heckler & Koch GmbH rejects all claims, based on the information we have so far.

