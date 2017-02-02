Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-Adhoc: Heckler & Koch GmbH: Legal Complaint against HK at US District Court (deutsch)




02.02.17 18:34
dpa-AFX

Heckler & Koch GmbH: Legal Complaint against HK at US District Court


DGAP-Ad-hoc: Heckler & Koch GmbH / Schlagwort(e): Rechtssache Heckler & Koch GmbH: Legal Complaint against HK at US District Court


02.02.2017 / 18:34 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation gemäß Artikel 17 MAR, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Oberndorf a.N., February 2, 2017. The management board of Heckler & Koch GmbH (ISIN: XS0626438112 & XS0626436769 / WKN: A1KQ5P) announces as per art. 17 MAR that the US-companies Orbital ATK Inc. et alt. have filed a complaint against Heckler & Koch GmbH with the United States District Court, District of Minnesota. In this complaint Orbital ATK Inc. et alt. seek, among other claims, damages in excess of 27 US$m. Heckler & Koch GmbH did not receive the complaint formally from the US District Court, District of Minnesota so far. Heckler & Koch GmbH rejects all claims, based on the information we have so far.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


02.02.2017 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Heckler & Koch GmbH Heckler & Koch-Str. 1 78727 Oberndorf am Necker Deutschland Telefon: 07423 79-0 Fax: 07423 79-2327 E-Mail: info.ir@heckler-koch-de.com Internet: www.heckler-koch.com ISIN: XS0626438112, XS0626436769 WKN: A1KQ5P Börsen: Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, München, Stuttgart; Open Market in Frankfurt; Luxemburg, Wien




Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


541531 02.02.2017 CET/CEST




Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten!
Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
AVZ Minerals Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
101,22 € 101,22 € -   € 0,00% 02.02./18:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
XS0626438112 A1KQ5P 102,48 € 81,29 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		100,885 € 0,00%  31.01.17
Düsseldorf 101,27 € 0,00%  17:26
Frankfurt 101,22 € 0,00%  17:00
München 101,12 € 0,00%  17:19
Stuttgart 101,22 € 0,00%  17:47
Berlin 101,12 € 0,00%  17:05
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten! Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!

AVZ Minerals Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
8 Kurssturz bei Heckler & Koch . 25.10.14
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...