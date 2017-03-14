DGAP-Adhoc: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: Issuance of bonus shares planned (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "H&R":

Salzbergen, 14 March 2017: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (H&R KGaA) announces that at the upcoming Annual Shareholders' Meeting on 18 May 2017, the company intends to use company funds to increase the company's share capital by converting a portion of the capital reserve reported in the company's balance sheet as of 31 December 2016. Despite the existing loss carryforward under the German Commercial Code [HGB], the company's management has decided, given the successful business performance over the past two financial years, to issue so-called bonus shares to allow shareholders to participate in the company's success, in line with the dividend policy followed in previous years. All limited liability shareholders owning shares in H&R KGaA on the date when the capital increase is implemented will be eligible.

The Managing Directors and the Supervisory Board will probably decide in early April 2017 on the specific resolution they will propose to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, which in particular will specify the subscription ratio and further details. The company will provide separate notification on this matter. The subscription ratio will likely be within a range of 30:1 to 50:1. For the capital increase to be implemented, the regular Annual Shareholders' Meeting on 18 May 2017 must pass the required resolution to increase capital and the resolution must be recorded in the company's Commercial Register.

Contact information: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA, Head of Investor Relations/Communications, Ties Kaiser Neuenkirchener Strasse 8, 48499 Salzbergen Tel.: +49 40 43218-321, Fax: +49 40 43218-390 e-mail: ties.kaiser@hur.com www.hur.com

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA is a specialty-chemicals company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard segment. It develops and manufactures crude-oil-based chemical and pharmaceutical specialty products and produces high-precision plastic parts.

Forward-looking statements and forecasts: This insider information pursuant to Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation [MAR] contains forward-looking statements. The statements are based on the current estimates and forecasts by the Executive Board and the information available to the Board at this time. These forward-looking statements do not provide any warranty for the future developments and results contained therein. The future developments and results are dependent on a number of factors; they entail various risks and contingencies and are based on assumptions which could prove to be incorrect. We do not assume any responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this insider information pursuant to Article 17 of the MAR.

Language: English Company: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA Neuenkirchener Str. 8 48499 Salzbergen Germany Phone: +49 (0)40 43 218 321 Fax: +49 (0)40 43 218 390 E-mail: investor.relations@hur.com Internet: www.hur.com ISIN: DE0007757007 WKN: 775700 Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

