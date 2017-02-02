DGAP-Adhoc: H&K AG: Legal Complaint against HK at US District Court (deutsch)

H&K AG: Legal Complaint against HK at US District Court

Oberndorf a.N., February 2, 2017. The executive board of H&K AG (ISIN: DE000A11Q133 / WKN: A11Q13) announces as per art. 17 MAR that the US-companies Orbital ATK Inc. et alt. have filed a complaint against Heckler & Koch GmbH with the United States District Court, District of Minnesota. In this complaint Orbital ATK Inc. et alt. seek, among other claims, damages in excess of 27 US$m. Heckler & Koch GmbH did not receive the complaint formally from the US District Court, District of Minnesota so far. Heckler & Koch GmbH rejects all claims, based on the information we have so far. Heckler & Koch GmbH is part of the H&K AG-Group.

