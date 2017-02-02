Erweiterte Funktionen


DGAP-Adhoc: H&K AG: Legal Complaint against HK at US District Court (deutsch)




02.02.17 18:31
dpa-AFX

H&K AG: Legal Complaint against HK at US District Court


DGAP-Ad-hoc: H&K AG / Schlagwort(e): Rechtssache H&K AG: Legal Complaint against HK at US District Court


02.02.2017 / 18:31 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation gemäß Artikel 17 MAR, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Oberndorf a.N., February 2, 2017. The executive board of H&K AG (ISIN: DE000A11Q133 / WKN: A11Q13) announces as per art. 17 MAR that the US-companies Orbital ATK Inc. et alt. have filed a complaint against Heckler & Koch GmbH with the United States District Court, District of Minnesota. In this complaint Orbital ATK Inc. et alt. seek, among other claims, damages in excess of 27 US$m. Heckler & Koch GmbH did not receive the complaint formally from the US District Court, District of Minnesota so far. Heckler & Koch GmbH rejects all claims, based on the information we have so far. Heckler & Koch GmbH is part of the H&K AG-Group.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


02.02.2017 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: H&K AG Heckler & Koch-Straße 1 78727 Oberndorf am Neckar Deutschland Telefon: 07423 79-0 Fax: 07423 79-2327 E-Mail: info.ir@heckler-koch-de.com Internet: www.heckler-koch.com ISIN: DE000A11Q133 WKN: A11Q13 Börsen: Auslandsbörse(n) Paris




Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


541517 02.02.2017 CET/CEST




Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten!
Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
AVZ Minerals Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten! Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!

AVZ Minerals Ltd.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
22:40 , dpa-AFX
Hanesbrands Inc. Q4 Income Climbs 15%
22:37 , dpa-AFX
Kimco Realty Corp. Reports 5% Advance In Q [...]
22:33 , dpa-AFX
DeVry Education Group Inc. Profit Rises 24% [...]
22:31 , dpa-AFX
Motorola Solutions Inc. Q4 Income Rises 18%
22:29 , dpa-AFX
Visa Inc. Profit Rises 7% In Q1
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...