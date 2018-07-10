DGAP-Adhoc: H&K AG: Heckler & Koch GmbH and Orbital ATK Inc. reached amicably settlement (deutsch)

H&K AG: Heckler & Koch GmbH and Orbital ATK Inc.



H&K AG: Heckler & Koch GmbH and Orbital ATK Inc. reached amicably settlement

Heckler & Koch GmbH and Orbital ATK Inc., incorporated Alliant Techsystems

LLC ("ATK"), amicably settled the litigation brought before the Minnesota

District Court. In its claim filed in January 2017, ATK claimed compensation

of more than $ 27 million. Heckler & Koch GmbH pays $ 7.5 million (payable

in three installments due until 30 June 2019) to ATK which cover, among

others, reimbursements of legal fees and expenses as well as the resolution

of all legal claims of ATK. Both parties dismiss all pending lawsuits and

are looking forward to a strong cooperation in reviving their common

program.

°