DGAP-Adhoc: H&K AG: Heckler & Koch GmbH and Orbital ATK Inc. reached amicably settlement (deutsch)

^
H&K AG: Heckler & Koch GmbH and Orbital ATK Inc. reached amicably settlement
10.07.2018 / 08:56 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformationen nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung
(EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Heckler & Koch GmbH and Orbital ATK Inc., incorporated Alliant Techsystems
LLC ("ATK"), amicably settled the litigation brought before the Minnesota
District Court. In its claim filed in January 2017, ATK claimed compensation
of more than $ 27 million. Heckler & Koch GmbH pays $ 7.5 million (payable
in three installments due until 30 June 2019) to ATK which cover, among
others, reimbursements of legal fees and expenses as well as the resolution
of all legal claims of ATK. Both parties dismiss all pending lawsuits and
are looking forward to a strong cooperation in reviving their common
program.
10.07.2018 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche
Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
