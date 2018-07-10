Erweiterte Funktionen


DGAP-Adhoc: H&K AG: Heckler & Koch GmbH and Orbital ATK Inc. reached amicably settlement (deutsch)




10.07.18 08:57
dpa-AFX

H&K AG: Heckler & Koch GmbH and Orbital ATK Inc.

reached amicably settlement



^


DGAP-Ad-hoc: H&K AG / Schlagwort(e): Rechtssache


H&K AG: Heckler & Koch GmbH and Orbital ATK Inc. reached amicably settlement



10.07.2018 / 08:56 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformationen nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung


(EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Heckler & Koch GmbH and Orbital ATK Inc., incorporated Alliant Techsystems


LLC ("ATK"), amicably settled the litigation brought before the Minnesota


District Court. In its claim filed in January 2017, ATK claimed compensation


of more than $ 27 million. Heckler & Koch GmbH pays $ 7.5 million (payable


in three installments due until 30 June 2019) to ATK which cover, among


others, reimbursements of legal fees and expenses as well as the resolution


of all legal claims of ATK. Both parties dismiss all pending lawsuits and


are looking forward to a strong cooperation in reviving their common


program.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



10.07.2018 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: H&K AG


Heckler & Koch-Straße 1


78727 Oberndorf am Neckar


Deutschland


Telefon: 07423 79-0


Fax: 07423 79-2327


E-Mail: info.ir@heckler-koch-de.com


Internet: www.heckler-koch.com


ISIN: DE000A11Q133, XS1649057640


WKN: A11Q13


Börsen: Auslandsbörse(n) Paris





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



702975 10.07.2018 CET/CEST



°






Aktuell
Lithium-Übernahme - Weitere Übernahmen in Kürze
Neuer Kobalt, Graphit und Lithium Hot Stock 2018

First Energy Metals Limited




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Top-Analyst empfiehlt neue Kultmarke RYU Apparel - Neuer 309% Hot Stock

RYU Apparel Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
10:02 , dpa-AFX
OTS: OYAK ANKER Bank GmbH / OYAK A [...]
10:00 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Die mobile Bank stellt Anwendun [...]
09:31 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Germany Trade and Invest / In Deutschl [...]
09:20 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Blättchen & Partner berät SUSE [...]
09:17 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Immowelt AG / Große Anstiege auch a [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...