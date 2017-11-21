DGAP-Adhoc: HOCHDORF Holding AG: HOCHDORF platziert erfolgreich öffentliche Hybrid-Anleihe (deutsch)

HOCHDORF Holding AG: HOCHDORF platziert erfolgreich öffentliche Hybrid-Anleihe

Pressemitteilung Hochdorf, 21. November 2017

HOCHDORF platziert erfolgreich öffentliche Hybrid-Anleihe

(SIX/HOCN) Die HOCHDORF Holding AG hat heute erfolgreich eine nachrangige

öffentliche Hybrid-Anleihe im Betrag von CHF 125 Millionen am Schweizer

Kapitalmarkt platziert. Mit dem Erlös wird die verbleibende

Barmittelkomponente für die 51% Akquisition der Pharmalys Gruppe finanziert

(siehe Pressemitteilung vom 25. Oktober 2016). Ausserdem wird der Erlös auch

zur teilweisen Rückzahlung existierender Bankkredite wie auch für die

allgemeine Geschäftstätigkeit verwendet, inklusive möglicher zukünftiger

Akquisitionen. Die Hybrid-Anleihe bietet Investoren einen anfänglichen

Coupon von 2.50% pro Jahr und wird an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert sein.

Die Anleihe hat eine ewige Laufzeit mit einer ersten Rückzahlungsmöglichkeit

nach 5.5 Jahren.

Die erfolgreiche Emission einer öffentlichen Hybrid-Anleihe ist ein weiterer

wichtiger Meilenstein in der Strategie der HOCHDORF-Gruppe und ihrer

weiteren Entwicklung.

"Die breite Nachfrage nach der Hybrid-Anleihe zeugt vom grossen Interesse

der Investoren an HOCHDORF. Jetzt, wo die Finanzierung der Akquisition

abgeschlossen ist, richten wir unseren Fokus auf die verschiedenen

Opportunitäten, die uns diese Vorwärtsintegration eröffnet", sagt Dr. Thomas

Eisenring, CEO der HOCHDORF-Gruppe.

Die Hybrid-Anleihe wurde primär bei Schweizer Investoren platziert unter

Federführung der UBS Investment Bank und der Luzerner Kantonalbank.

Kontakt: Dr. Christoph Hug, Head of Corporate Communications

HOCHDORF-Gruppe,

Tel: +41 (0)41 914 65 62 / +41 (0)79 859 19 23, christoph.hug@hochdorf.com.

Disclaimer

Diese Medienmittelung ist weder ein Angebot zum Kauf oder zur Zeichnung von

Obligationen oder anderen Wertpapieren von HOCHDORF Holding AG noch ein

Emissionsprospekt im Sinne von Artikel 1156 bzw. Art. 652a des

Schweizerischen Obligationenrechts noch ein Kotierungsprospekt im Sinne des

Kotierungsreglements der SIX Swiss Exchange.

This document is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into

the United States (including its territories and dependencies, any state of

the United States and the District of Columbia), Canada, Japan, Australia or

any other jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. The

information contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or the

solicitation of an offer to buy bonds or securities of HOCHDORF Holding AG,

in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful

prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under

the securities laws of any jurisdiction.

The bonds have not been and will not be registered under the US securities

Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under any securities laws

of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be

offered, sold, taken up, exercised, resold, renounced, transferred or

delivered, directly or indirectly, within the United States except pursuant

to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the

registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any

applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United

States. The bonds have not been approved or disapproved by the US Securities

and Exchange Commission, any state's securities commission in the United

States or any US regulatory authority, nor have any of the foregoing

authorities passed upon or endorsed the merits of the offering of the

securities or the accuracy or adequacy of this announcement. Any

representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.

The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities

to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus to the public on the

securities will be published in the United Kingdom. This document is only

being distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the

United Kingdom or (ii) to investment professionals falling within article

19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion)

Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons

to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within article 49(2)(a) to

(d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant

persons"). The securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer

or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities

will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a

relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its

contents.

Any offer of securities to the public that may be deemed to be made pursuant

to this communication in any EEA Member State that has implemented Directive

2003/71/EC (together with any applicable implementing measures in any Member

State, the "Prospectus Directive") is only addressed to qualified investors

in that Member State within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive.

Über die HOCHDORF Gruppe

Die HOCHDORF-Gruppe mit Hauptsitz in Hochdorf, erzielte 2016 einen

konsolidierten Bruttoumsatz von CHF 551.5 Millionen. Sie gehört zu den

führenden Nahrungsmittelherstellern in der Schweiz, mit 630 Angestellten per

31.12.2016. Hergestellt aus natürlichen Zutaten wie Milch, Getreide und

Ölsaaten, leisten HOCHDORF Produkte seit 1895 ihren Beitrag zu Gesundheit

und Wohlbefinden von Babys, Kindern und Erwachsenen jeden Alters. Zu den

Kunden gehören die Nahrungsmittelindustrie, wie auch der (Detail-)Handel.

Die Produkte werden weltweit in über 90 Ländern verkauft. Weitere

Informationen: www.hochdorf.com.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

°