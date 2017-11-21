DGAP-Adhoc: HOCHDORF Holding AG: HOCHDORF platziert erfolgreich öffentliche Hybrid-Anleihe (deutsch)
21.11.17 17:40
dpa-AFX
HOCHDORF Holding AG: HOCHDORF platziert erfolgreich öffentliche Hybrid-Anleihe
^
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: HOCHDORF Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe
HOCHDORF Holding AG: HOCHDORF platziert erfolgreich öffentliche
Hybrid-Anleihe
21.11.2017 / 17:40 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art.
53 KR
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Pressemitteilung Hochdorf, 21. November 2017
HOCHDORF platziert erfolgreich öffentliche Hybrid-Anleihe
(SIX/HOCN) Die HOCHDORF Holding AG hat heute erfolgreich eine nachrangige
öffentliche Hybrid-Anleihe im Betrag von CHF 125 Millionen am Schweizer
Kapitalmarkt platziert. Mit dem Erlös wird die verbleibende
Barmittelkomponente für die 51% Akquisition der Pharmalys Gruppe finanziert
(siehe Pressemitteilung vom 25. Oktober 2016). Ausserdem wird der Erlös auch
zur teilweisen Rückzahlung existierender Bankkredite wie auch für die
allgemeine Geschäftstätigkeit verwendet, inklusive möglicher zukünftiger
Akquisitionen. Die Hybrid-Anleihe bietet Investoren einen anfänglichen
Coupon von 2.50% pro Jahr und wird an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert sein.
Die Anleihe hat eine ewige Laufzeit mit einer ersten Rückzahlungsmöglichkeit
nach 5.5 Jahren.
Die erfolgreiche Emission einer öffentlichen Hybrid-Anleihe ist ein weiterer
wichtiger Meilenstein in der Strategie der HOCHDORF-Gruppe und ihrer
weiteren Entwicklung.
"Die breite Nachfrage nach der Hybrid-Anleihe zeugt vom grossen Interesse
der Investoren an HOCHDORF. Jetzt, wo die Finanzierung der Akquisition
abgeschlossen ist, richten wir unseren Fokus auf die verschiedenen
Opportunitäten, die uns diese Vorwärtsintegration eröffnet", sagt Dr. Thomas
Eisenring, CEO der HOCHDORF-Gruppe.
Die Hybrid-Anleihe wurde primär bei Schweizer Investoren platziert unter
Federführung der UBS Investment Bank und der Luzerner Kantonalbank.
Kontakt: Dr. Christoph Hug, Head of Corporate Communications
HOCHDORF-Gruppe,
Tel: +41 (0)41 914 65 62 / +41 (0)79 859 19 23, christoph.hug@hochdorf.com.
Disclaimer
Diese Medienmittelung ist weder ein Angebot zum Kauf oder zur Zeichnung von
Obligationen oder anderen Wertpapieren von HOCHDORF Holding AG noch ein
Emissionsprospekt im Sinne von Artikel 1156 bzw. Art. 652a des
Schweizerischen Obligationenrechts noch ein Kotierungsprospekt im Sinne des
Kotierungsreglements der SIX Swiss Exchange.
This document is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into
the United States (including its territories and dependencies, any state of
the United States and the District of Columbia), Canada, Japan, Australia or
any other jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. The
information contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy bonds or securities of HOCHDORF Holding AG,
in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful
prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under
the securities laws of any jurisdiction.
The bonds have not been and will not be registered under the US securities
Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under any securities laws
of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be
offered, sold, taken up, exercised, resold, renounced, transferred or
delivered, directly or indirectly, within the United States except pursuant
to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the
registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any
applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United
States. The bonds have not been approved or disapproved by the US Securities
and Exchange Commission, any state's securities commission in the United
States or any US regulatory authority, nor have any of the foregoing
authorities passed upon or endorsed the merits of the offering of the
securities or the accuracy or adequacy of this announcement. Any
representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.
The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities
to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus to the public on the
securities will be published in the United Kingdom. This document is only
being distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the
United Kingdom or (ii) to investment professionals falling within article
19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion)
Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons
to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within article 49(2)(a) to
(d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant
persons"). The securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer
or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities
will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a
relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its
contents.
Any offer of securities to the public that may be deemed to be made pursuant
to this communication in any EEA Member State that has implemented Directive
2003/71/EC (together with any applicable implementing measures in any Member
State, the "Prospectus Directive") is only addressed to qualified investors
in that Member State within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive.
Zusatzmaterial zur Meldung:
Dokument: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=EEKQNEDRXK
Dokumenttitel: MM HOCHDORF: Hybrid-Anleihe
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Informationen und Erläuterungen des Emittenten zu dieser Mitteilung:
Über die HOCHDORF Gruppe
Die HOCHDORF-Gruppe mit Hauptsitz in Hochdorf, erzielte 2016 einen
konsolidierten Bruttoumsatz von CHF 551.5 Millionen. Sie gehört zu den
führenden Nahrungsmittelherstellern in der Schweiz, mit 630 Angestellten per
31.12.2016. Hergestellt aus natürlichen Zutaten wie Milch, Getreide und
Ölsaaten, leisten HOCHDORF Produkte seit 1895 ihren Beitrag zu Gesundheit
und Wohlbefinden von Babys, Kindern und Erwachsenen jeden Alters. Zu den
Kunden gehören die Nahrungsmittelindustrie, wie auch der (Detail-)Handel.
Die Produkte werden weltweit in über 90 Ländern verkauft. Weitere
Informationen: www.hochdorf.com.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: HOCHDORF Holding AG
Siedereistrasse 9
6281 Hochdorf
Schweiz
Telefon: +41 41 914 65 65
Fax: +41 41 914 66 66
E-Mail: hochdorf@hochdorf.com
Internet: www.hochdorf.com
ISIN: CH0024666528
Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange
Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
631437 21.11.2017 CET/CEST
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|227,20 €
|229,073 €
|-1,873 €
|-0,82%
|21.11./19:11
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CH0024666528
|A0MYT7
|314,19 €
|220,30 €