DGAP-Adhoc: HOCHDORF Holding AG: HOCHDORF platziert erfolgreich öffentliche Hybrid-Anleihe (deutsch)




21.11.17 17:40
dpa-AFX

HOCHDORF Holding AG: HOCHDORF platziert erfolgreich öffentliche Hybrid-Anleihe



EQS Group-Ad-hoc: HOCHDORF Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe


HOCHDORF Holding AG: HOCHDORF platziert erfolgreich öffentliche


Hybrid-Anleihe



21.11.2017 / 17:40 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art.

53 KR


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.



Pressemitteilung Hochdorf, 21. November 2017



HOCHDORF platziert erfolgreich öffentliche Hybrid-Anleihe



(SIX/HOCN) Die HOCHDORF Holding AG hat heute erfolgreich eine nachrangige


öffentliche Hybrid-Anleihe im Betrag von CHF 125 Millionen am Schweizer


Kapitalmarkt platziert. Mit dem Erlös wird die verbleibende


Barmittelkomponente für die 51% Akquisition der Pharmalys Gruppe finanziert


(siehe Pressemitteilung vom 25. Oktober 2016). Ausserdem wird der Erlös auch


zur teilweisen Rückzahlung existierender Bankkredite wie auch für die


allgemeine Geschäftstätigkeit verwendet, inklusive möglicher zukünftiger


Akquisitionen. Die Hybrid-Anleihe bietet Investoren einen anfänglichen


Coupon von 2.50% pro Jahr und wird an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert sein.


Die Anleihe hat eine ewige Laufzeit mit einer ersten Rückzahlungsmöglichkeit


nach 5.5 Jahren.



Die erfolgreiche Emission einer öffentlichen Hybrid-Anleihe ist ein weiterer


wichtiger Meilenstein in der Strategie der HOCHDORF-Gruppe und ihrer


weiteren Entwicklung.



"Die breite Nachfrage nach der Hybrid-Anleihe zeugt vom grossen Interesse


der Investoren an HOCHDORF. Jetzt, wo die Finanzierung der Akquisition


abgeschlossen ist, richten wir unseren Fokus auf die verschiedenen


Opportunitäten, die uns diese Vorwärtsintegration eröffnet", sagt Dr. Thomas


Eisenring, CEO der HOCHDORF-Gruppe.



Die Hybrid-Anleihe wurde primär bei Schweizer Investoren platziert unter


Federführung der UBS Investment Bank und der Luzerner Kantonalbank.




Kontakt: Dr. Christoph Hug, Head of Corporate Communications


HOCHDORF-Gruppe,


Tel: +41 (0)41 914 65 62 / +41 (0)79 859 19 23, christoph.hug@hochdorf.com.





Disclaimer



Diese Medienmittelung ist weder ein Angebot zum Kauf oder zur Zeichnung von


Obligationen oder anderen Wertpapieren von HOCHDORF Holding AG noch ein


Emissionsprospekt im Sinne von Artikel 1156 bzw. Art. 652a des


Schweizerischen Obligationenrechts noch ein Kotierungsprospekt im Sinne des


Kotierungsreglements der SIX Swiss Exchange.



This document is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into


the United States (including its territories and dependencies, any state of


the United States and the District of Columbia), Canada, Japan, Australia or


any other jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. The


information contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or the


solicitation of an offer to buy bonds or securities of HOCHDORF Holding AG,


in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful


prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under


the securities laws of any jurisdiction.



The bonds have not been and will not be registered under the US securities


Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under any securities laws


of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be


offered, sold, taken up, exercised, resold, renounced, transferred or


delivered, directly or indirectly, within the United States except pursuant


to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the


registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any


applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United


States. The bonds have not been approved or disapproved by the US Securities


and Exchange Commission, any state's securities commission in the United


States or any US regulatory authority, nor have any of the foregoing


authorities passed upon or endorsed the merits of the offering of the


securities or the accuracy or adequacy of this announcement. Any


representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.



The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities


to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus to the public on the


securities will be published in the United Kingdom. This document is only


being distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the


United Kingdom or (ii) to investment professionals falling within article


19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion)


Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons


to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within article 49(2)(a) to


(d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant


persons"). The securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer


or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities


will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a


relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its


contents.



Any offer of securities to the public that may be deemed to be made pursuant


to this communication in any EEA Member State that has implemented Directive


2003/71/EC (together with any applicable implementing measures in any Member


State, the "Prospectus Directive") is only addressed to qualified investors


in that Member State within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive.



Zusatzmaterial zur Meldung:




Dokument: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=EEKQNEDRXK


Dokumenttitel: MM HOCHDORF: Hybrid-Anleihe



Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung



Informationen und Erläuterungen des Emittenten zu dieser Mitteilung:



Über die HOCHDORF Gruppe


Die HOCHDORF-Gruppe mit Hauptsitz in Hochdorf, erzielte 2016 einen


konsolidierten Bruttoumsatz von CHF 551.5 Millionen. Sie gehört zu den


führenden Nahrungsmittelherstellern in der Schweiz, mit 630 Angestellten per


31.12.2016. Hergestellt aus natürlichen Zutaten wie Milch, Getreide und


Ölsaaten, leisten HOCHDORF Produkte seit 1895 ihren Beitrag zu Gesundheit


und Wohlbefinden von Babys, Kindern und Erwachsenen jeden Alters. Zu den


Kunden gehören die Nahrungsmittelindustrie, wie auch der (Detail-)Handel.


Die Produkte werden weltweit in über 90 Ländern verkauft. Weitere


Informationen: www.hochdorf.com.




Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: HOCHDORF Holding AG


Siedereistrasse 9


6281 Hochdorf


Schweiz


Telefon: +41 41 914 65 65


Fax: +41 41 914 66 66


E-Mail: hochdorf@hochdorf.com


Internet: www.hochdorf.com


ISIN: CH0024666528


Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange





Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service


631437 21.11.2017 CET/CEST



Bitte warten...