DGAP-Adhoc: HOCHDORF Holding AG: Change to the senior management team as of 1.1.2017 (english)

Frank Hoogland to be Managing Director of Baby Care

Hochdorf, 22 December 2016 - Fons Togtema, Managing Director of Baby Care, is voluntarily passing on his lead role at the beginning of 2017. He will stay on in the HOCHDORF Group's senior management team as Chief Sales Officer (CSO). Frank Hoogland, who is currently Head of Global Marketing & Sales, will take over the role of Managing Director of Baby Care on the same date.

Fons Togtema, a founder member and former Head of Sales in the HOCHDORF Baby Care Division, led the baby care business very successfully for around two years. Despite his success, Togtema has made the decision to change his professional direction within the HOCHDORF Group. He will assume the role of Chief Sales Officer (CSO) as of 1 January 2017 with a remit to coordinate HOCHDORF's global sales activities for new products.

Fons Togtema hands over to Frank Hoogland The current Head of Global Marketing & Sales, Frank Hoogland, will assume the lead role in the Baby Care business area as of 1 January 2017. Hoogland has worked at the HOCHDORF Group for over a year, managing the global marketing & sales area. He previously worked in various international companies in the area of marketing and business development, latterly as Business Development Director at Fonterra, with responsibility for managing the infant formula business under the Anmum brand in China. Thomas Eisenring, CEO of the HOCHDORF Group: "I am convinced that Frank Hoogland will be successful in running the dynamic baby care business area and I am delighted that Fons Togtema will help us to further improve HOCHDORF's global sales activities."

In 2015 the HOCHDORF Group, which is headquartered in Hochdorf, generated a consolidated gross sales revenue of CHF 551.2 million. It is one of the leading foodstuff companies in Switzerland, with more than 625 employees as at 31 December 2015. Made from such natural ingredients as milk, wheat germ, and oilseeds, HOCHDORF products have been contributing to the health and well-being of the young and old alike since 1895. Our customers include the food industry and wholesalers and retailers. Our products are sold in more than 90 countries. HOCHDORF stock is traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich (ISIN CH0024666528).

