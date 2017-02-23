DGAP-Adhoc: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG reports record results for FY 2016; Forecast reduced for the 2017-2018 financial years (english)

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG reports record results for FY 2016; Forecast reduced for the 2017-2018 financial years

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast HELMA Eigenheimbau AG reports record results for FY 2016; Forecast reduced for the 2017-2018 financial years

23-Feb-2017 / 15:00 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc.



to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG reports record results for FY 2016; Forecast reduced for the 2017-2018 financial years

Lehrte, February 23, 2017 - HELMA Eigenheimbau AG reports an increase in its revenue and earnings in the 2016 financial year to new record levels. According to preliminary and unaudited IFRS figures, the HELMA Group grew its revenue by 25 percent to EUR 263.8 million in 2016 (2015: EUR 210.6 million). Consolidated earnings before interest and tax (consolidated EBIT) were up by 21 %, from EUR 17.8 million to EUR 21.6 million. Earnings per share in 2016 will lie in a range prospectively between EUR 3.30 and EUR 3.36 (2015: EUR 2.69).

For the 2017-2019 financial years, the company continues to assume further long-term growth, although the annual growth rate will be less than previously planned. The expected consolidated revenue now amounts to EUR 290-300 million in 2017, EUR 325-340 million in 2018 and EUR 370-400 million in 2019. An EBIT margin in a range between 7.0 % and 10.0 % is anticipated in each of the 2017-2019 financial years, after adjusting for capitalised interest. The margin in 2017 will prospectively lie in the lower third of the range. Based on preliminary results, the consolidated EBIT margin in 2016 amounted to 8.4 % (2015: 8.7 %)*, after adjusting for capitalised interest.

The main reason for the corrected Group forecast are considerably longer processing periods in the residential property development business during the construction planning and contracting phases, reflecting high demand. These longer processing periods were to be recognised correspondingly in updated project schedules for the HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH subsidiary, and arise from overloaded resources and restricted availability of the market participants involved in these phases (including government bodies). The company has in part intentionally taken revenue shifts in subsequent years into account in updating its plans, to continue to ensure high execution quality and a high degree of cost security.

The company will publish detailed preliminary figures for the HELMA Group for the 2016 financial year on March 9, 2017 and the 2016 annual report with final figures on March 30, 2017.

* An explanation of the adjusted EBIT margin can be retrieved at the following link: http://ir.helma.de/helma/pdf/glossar/glossar_en.pdf

Investor Relations contact: Gerrit Janssen, Management Board member/CFO Tel.: +49 (0)5132 8850 345 E-mail: ir@helma.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

23-Feb-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG Zum Meersefeld 4 31275 Lehrte Germany Phone: +49 (0)5132/8850-0 Fax: +49 (0)5132/8850-111 E-mail: info@helma.de Internet: www.helma.de ISIN: DE000A0EQ578 WKN: A0EQ57 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market (Entry Standard) in Frankfurt

End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

547213 23-Feb-2017 CET/CEST

MMMM