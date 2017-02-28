DGAP-Adhoc: Gratifying annual results for Cham Paper Group (english)

Gratifying annual results for Cham Paper Group

Cham, February, 28, 2017

Provisional annual figures: Gratifying annual results for Cham Paper Group

Cham Paper Group enjoyed a largely satisfying annual result for 2016. The group has returned to growth after a long and challenging transformation process in the paper division. There were also improvements in terms of profitability whereas the lower end of the target margin range was achieved. The paper division benefited in a slightly weaker market environment from the efficiency improvements in production and from a return to normal raw material prices. In the real estate division the clear approval on the development of the Papieri site by the public voters was the crowning event after a four year planning phase, paving the way for the realization of the new quarter in Cham.

Cham Paper Group generated 2016 net revenue of approx. CHF 198 million (previous year: CHF 194.3 million) on the basis of unaudited figures and achieved markedly better operating results of about CHF 10 million (previous year: CHF 2.4 million). Net income is expected to reach about CHF 8 million (previous year: CHF 0.5 million).

Cham Paper Group will publish the full year results and the annual report on 27. March 2017.

For information, please contact Media and IR office Cham Paper Group Holding AG Edwin van der Geest E-Mail: media@cham-group.com or investor@cham-group.com Phone +41 43 268 32 32 / +41 79 330 55 22 Valor / ISIN / Ticker: registered shares Cham Paper Group Holding AG 193 185 / CH0001931853 / CPGN

Cham Paper Group The Cham Paper Group is a leading manufacturer of coated speciality papers. Surface finishing lends papers properties that generate value added for its customers. The company, which was founded in 1657, has three sites, one in Switzerland (Cham) and two in Italy (Carmignano and Condino), and a global sales network. The decision to focus on development and sales and discontinue paper manufacturing in Switzerland has made way for a new project on the factory site in the centre of Cham. The Cham Paper Group is developing an eleven- hectare quarter there called the Papieri site. The Cham Paper Group (stock exchange symbol: CPGN) is listed on Switzerland's SIX Swiss Exchange.

Disclaimer This communication may contain statements about the future that use words such as, for example, "believe", "assume", "expect" and other similar expressions. Such statements about the future are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which can cause the true results of the company to differ significantly from that which is expressly or implicitly assumed in these statements. In view of these uncertainties, the reader should not depend on this type of statement about the future. The company gives no undertaking whatever to update such statements regarding the future, or to adapt them to future events or developments. This press release is issued in English and German. The German version is binding.

