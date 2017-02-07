DGAP-Adhoc: Grammer with the best earnings in its history (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Grammer":

Grammer with the best earnings in its history

Grammer with the best earnings in its history - 70 percent increase in EBIT to EUR 72 million

- 19 percent increase in Group revenue to EUR 1.69 billion

- Outlook: further improvement in operating EBIT margin to around 5 percent

- Potential risks for future orders cannot be excluded in the event of a change of control in Grammer AG's governance bodies

Amberg, February 7, 2017 - According to preliminary figures, the Grammer Group generated earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of EUR 72 million in 2016 (2015: 42.7), the highest figure in its history. This marks an increase of around 70 percent over the previous year, thus exceeding expectations significantly. The full-year EBIT margin came to 4.3 percent (2015: 3.0) and thus also improved significantly by 1.3 percentage points over the previous year.

Group revenue last year climbed by 19 percent to EUR 1.69 billion (2015: 1.43). Mainly driven by the Automotive division, which reported a 26 percent increase to EUR 1.27 billion (2015: 1.01). The division particularly benefited from persistently strong growth in console business, the successful integration of the Reum Group and its outstanding international position. Revenue was also up in the Seating Systems division, rising by 3 percent to roughly EUR 473 million (2015: 458) in contrast to the previous year and despite the still challenging market conditions particularly in Brazil, China and the United States.

Despite the volatile economic and political environment, Grammer expects further business growth this year, accompanied by moderately higher revenue. The operating EBIT margin is expected to come to around 5 percent, thus confirming the positive trend.

Minority shareholder Cascade International Investment GmbH is seeking a change of control in Grammer AG's currently independent governance bodies which could result in noticeable strain on customer relations. In this case the company cannot exclude the possibility of potential risks to future customer orders.

Grammer AG will be publishing its full annual report for 2016 on March 29, 2017.

GRAMMER AG The Executive Board

