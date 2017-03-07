DGAP-Adhoc: Gigaset AG: Gigaset to expect profit for fiscal year 2016 (english)

Gigaset AG: Gigaset to expect profit for fiscal year 2016

Ad hoc Message WKN: 515600 / WKN A14KQ7 Munich, March 7, 2017

Gigaset to expect profit for fiscal year 2016

Munich, March 7, 2017 [12:15 o'clock] - Gigaset AG expects a profit of EUR4 million on the basis of the provisional unaudited figures with an overall turnover of EUR282 million for fiscal year 2016 due to the successful realignment of the company. EBITDA* increased from EUR11 to EUR28 million. For the first time in several years, the company will also generate a positive free cash flow of EUR7 million, which is due to cost savings and a shift in expenditures and taxes to the year 2017.

* EBITDA i.e. result from core business before scheduled depreciation

Contact: Raphael Dörr, Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations, Phone. : +49 (0)89 444456-866, Email: info.presse@gigaset.com

Gigaset AG, Munich, is an internationally operating company in the area of communications technology. The company is Europe's market leader in DECT telephones. The premium supplier is likewise the leader worldwide with around 1,000 employees and sales activities in around 70 countries. Under the name Gigaset pro, the company continues to develop and market innovative business telephony solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises. The company also operates in the smart home arena. Cloud-based security solutions are developed and marketed under Gigaset elements.

Gigaset AG is listed in the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse and is therefore subject to the highest transparency requirements. Its shares are traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol GGS (ISIN: DE0005156004).

MMMM