DGAP-Adhoc: GfK SE: The management board and supervisory board propose to the annual general meeting to pay no dividends for the financial year 2016 (english)




10.03.17 16:10
dpa-AFX


GfK SE: The management board and supervisory board propose to the annual general meeting to pay no dividends for the financial year 2016


^ DGAP-Ad-hoc: GfK SE / Key word(s): Dividend/Miscellaneous GfK SE: The management board and supervisory board propose to the annual general meeting to pay no dividends for the financial year 2016


10-March-2017 / 15:55 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc.

to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


ad hoc-announcement pursuant to Article 17 para. 1 MAR


by


GfK SE


Nuremberg


- ISIN DE0005875306 - - ISIN DE000A2DAMW7 -


The management board and supervisory board propose to the annual general meeting to pay no dividends for the financial year 2016


Nuremberg, March 10, 2017 - Today the management board and the supervisory board of GfK SE, Nuremberg (ISIN DE0005875306 / ISIN DE000A2DAMW7) (the "Company"), made the decision to propose to the Company's annual general meeting to pay no dividends for the financial year 2016. The decision is consistent with the Company's dividend strategy to distribute approximately 25-35% of the Group's profits as a dividend to the shareholders, which in the last financial year only amounted to around EUR0.5 million.


The Company's consolidated financial statements will be published, as planned, on March 14, 2017.


Nuremberg, March 2017


GfK SE


Management Board


Notifying person: Bernhard Wolf, Global Head of Investor Relations



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


10-March-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: GfK SE Nordwestring 101 90419 Nürnberg Germany Phone: +49 (0)911 395-0 Fax: +49 (0)911 395-2209 E-mail: gfk@gfk.com Internet: www.gfk.com ISIN: DE0005875306 WKN: 587530 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange




End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


552961 10-March-2017 CET/CEST


°






