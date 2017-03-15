DGAP-Adhoc: Gerry Weber International AG announces share buy-back programme (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Gerry Weber":

Gerry Weber International AG announces share buy-back programme

Halle/Westphalia, 15 March 2017: The Managing Board of GERRY WEBER International AG has decided today with the approval of the Supervisory Board to take advantage of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 16 April 2015 and to carry out a share buy-back programme in an amount of up to 500,000 shares of GERRY WEBER International AG (ISIN: DE0003304101) up to a maximum total purchase price (excl. ancillary expenses) of up to EUR 5.0 million ("share buy-back programme").

Based on the current share price (EUR 10.75 Xetra closing price as at 14 March 2017), this would be equivalent to up to 500,000 shares or to approx. 1.09% of the registered share capital of the company. The buy-back will be executed between 21 March 2017 and 31 October 2017. The repurchased shares are to be redeemed.

Further details of the share buy-back programme will be announced separately prior to its commencement.

GERRY WEBER International AG

Investor Relations Contact Press Contact Claudia Kellert Catharina Berndt Head of Investor Relations Head of Corporate Communications Tel: +49 (0)5201 185 8422 Tel: +49 (0)5201 185 320 Email: Email: claudia.kellert@gerryweber.com catharina.berndt@gerryweber.com

Company: Gerry Weber International AG

