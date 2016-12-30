DGAP-Adhoc: General Meeting Rejects Distribution of Dividend to Shareholders of Highlight Communications AG (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen



30.12.16 22:12
dpa-AFX


General Meeting Rejects Distribution of Dividend to Shareholders of Highlight Communications AG


DGAP-Ad-hoc: Highlight Communications AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM General Meeting Rejects Distribution of Dividend to Shareholders of Highlight Communications AG


30-Dec-2016 / 21:57 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc.

to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Today, the general meeting of Highlight Communications AG rejected the proposal of the Board of Directors to distribute a dividend of CHF 0.20 pre-withholding tax for each entitled share with a nominal value of CHF 1.00. Hence, shareholders of Highlight Communications AG will not receive any dividend payment for the fiscal year 2015.



Further information:


HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG Investor Relations Netzibodenstrasse 23b CH-4133 Pratteln BL Telefon: +41 (0)61 816 96 91 Email: ir@hlcom.ch


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


30-Dec-2016 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Highlight Communications AG Netzibodenstrasse 23b 4133 Pratteln Switzerland Phone: +41 61 816 96 96 Fax: +41 61 816 67 67 E-mail: ir@hlcom.ch Internet: www.hlcom.ch ISIN: CH0006539198 WKN: 920299 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart




End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


533499 30-Dec-2016 CET/CEST



Bitte warten...