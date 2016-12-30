DGAP-Adhoc: General Meeting Rejects Distribution of Dividend to Shareholders of Highlight Communications AG (english)
30.12.16 22:12
dpa-AFX
General Meeting Rejects Distribution of Dividend to Shareholders of Highlight Communications AG
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Highlight Communications AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM General Meeting Rejects Distribution of Dividend to Shareholders of Highlight Communications AG
30-Dec-2016 / 21:57 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc.
to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Today, the general meeting of Highlight Communications AG rejected the proposal of the Board of Directors to distribute a dividend of CHF 0.20 pre-withholding tax for each entitled share with a nominal value of CHF 1.00. Hence, shareholders of Highlight Communications AG will not receive any dividend payment for the fiscal year 2015.
Further information:
HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG Investor Relations Netzibodenstrasse 23b CH-4133 Pratteln BL Telefon: +41 (0)61 816 96 91 Email: ir@hlcom.ch
